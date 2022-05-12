RelaDyne announces the launch of the new online ordering and account management platform, My.RelaDyne.com, formerly RelaDyneExpress.com
CINCINNATI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RelaDyne, one of the nation's leading providers of lubricants, fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, announced today the launch of the new and improved online ordering and account management platform, My.RelaDyne.com, formerly RelaDyneExpress.com.
This enhanced account management site is packed with features to help customers manage their accounts and place orders online. RelaDyne's upgraded Customer Portal allows customers access to their accounts at their fingertips. Customers have complete access to view purchase history, payment history, invoices, proof of deliveries, and more from any device, any time.
My.RelaDyne.com also includes a personalized buying experience through a catalog of over 10,000 SKUs, making it easy for customers to find any product they need, including the latest RelaDyne-owned brand, Drydene. Plus, customers can see similar products and recommendations based on previous purchases and identify when past purchased items are due for reorder.
"We're excited to share RelaDyne's new Customer Portal with our customers," said Larry Stoddard, President and CEO of RelaDyne. "The transition from the former Customer Portal, RelaDyneExpress.com, to our enhanced platform, My.RelaDyne.com, was carefully strategized and implemented to ensure our customers receive an even better experience, while offering a convenient platform for seamless interaction."
"Our main priority when constructing RelaDyne's new online ordering system was to maintain the integrity of RelaDyne Express, while enhancing the customized buying experience," said Dan Oehler, Executive Vice President of Marketing and E-Commerce. "Our RelaDyne Team carefully crafted My.RelaDyne.com to tailor to our customers' needs. Our Order Now feature allows for quicker cart building, and checkout happens in a flash with synced account information."
Among the already robust site features, RelaDyne noted there is still more to come. "This is the kickoff to a larger initiative around a suite of services that makes doing business with RelaDyne even easier," stated Ashley Rickman, RelaDyne's Director of Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, "all geared toward enhancing the overall customer experience."
My.RelaDyne.com is fully optimized for mobile devices – no software or app required. RelaDyne customers can create their User Account at My.RelaDyne.com to gain immediate access to their RelaDyne Account online.
ABOUT RELADYNE
RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is one of the nation's leading providers of lubricants, fuels, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 85 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution, and industrial service segments. For more information, visit http://www.RelaDyne.com.
Media Contact
Dan Oehler, RelaDyne, 513-476-4957, media@reladyne.com
SOURCE RelaDyne