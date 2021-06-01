NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relatient, Inc., leading SaaS-based, patient engagement company, announced today that David Klasnick has joined its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. To support the company's continued growth, Klasnick will oversee Relatient's customer-facing operations teams including implementation, support, integration and customer success.Klasnick brings 20 years of extensive leadership in healthcare to the company, with plans to elevate operational structures and performance. Klasnick's experience in hospital operations and margins improvement in addition to technology implementation will serve as an invaluable asset to Relatient's continued growth.
"We are honored to welcome David aboard the executive team as we continue to build Relatient's leadership foundation," said Relatient CEO, Michele Perry. "Klasnick brings an extensive level of experience in operational aspects of the healthcare industry, making him a essential player in our company's growth."
Prior to joining Relatient, Klasnick served as the senior vice president at StayWell, acquired by WebMD in 2020, an integrated healthcare service offering well-being and patient education solutions to health systems and employers. Klasnick has held senior consulting roles at The Advisory Board Company, one of the premier product and consulting companies in healthcare, and now part of Optum.
"It's an honor to step into this role during such a period of growth for Relatient," said David Klasnick. "I look forward to contributing my experiences and expertise in operations and consulting in continuing Relatient's upward trajectory."
About Relatient
Relatient, Inc., the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Outreach, is a SaaS-based patient engagement company that utilizes a mobile-first approach to improving patient and provider communication. On behalf of U.S. medical practices and health systems, Relatient engaged patients with more than 200 million messages in 2020 with their digital platform that integrates with over 85 practice management systems and electronic health databases. Relatient's patient messaging, self-scheduling, digital registration and billing solutions drive operational efficiency, new appointments and reviews, reduce no-shows, speed patient payments, and improve patient satisfaction, all while supporting health and care quality initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.relatient.net.
