NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Relatient, Inc., the leading SaaS-based patient engagement platform, announces its board of directors has appointed Jeff Gartland as chief executive officer (CEO) effective immediately. Michele Perry, who served in the role since 2017, will step into the role of Vice-Chairman. Gartland brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in healthcare and technology to Relatient, which recently announced a $100M growth equity capital investment from Brighton Park Capital and its merger with Radix Health.
"Jeff is a trusted and well-respected pioneer in the healthcare information technology systems industry and brings decades of experience in growth strategies through innovation and go-to-market initiatives," said Eric Spiegel, chairman of the board, Relatient. "We're convinced Jeff's experience positions him to serve a pivotal role in continuing the development of Relatient's industry-leading patient engagement and access platform."
Before joining Relatient, Gartland served as President of Anthem's Advanced Analytics & Services division where he built a high-performing team leveraging technology to deliver scaled solutions to the healthcare ecosystem. Gartland had previously served as President at Ciox Health and held senior leadership roles at McKesson's RelayHealth business building innovative solutions in the revenue cycle and clinical interoperability markets.
"I've dedicated my career to providing healthcare organizations with the technology needed to improve care, and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to continue this work through Relatient," said Gartland. "Providing effective patient engagement and scheduling is of high importance for all healthcare organizations, and at Relatient, we're going to continue to stay committed to providing a true industry-leading platform experience for providers and patients without shortcutting their complex and specific needs."
Relatient recently merged with Radix Health, to provide the best all-in-one platform for patient engagement and scheduling. The platforms regularly improve the patient experience and provider utilization across practices, hospitals, and health systems. For example, Radix Health's scheduling solution helped Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics boost capacity utilization by 3.4% while also improving load balancing among providers, yielding an ROI of over $800,000.
###
About Relatient, Inc.
Relatient, Inc., the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Outreach, is a SaaS-based patient engagement company that utilizes a mobile-first approach to improving patient and provider communication. On behalf of U.S. medical practices and health systems, Relatient engaged patients with more than 200 million messages in 2020 with their digital platform that integrates with over 85 practice management systems and electronic health databases. Relatient's patient messaging, self-scheduling, digital registration and billing solutions drive operational efficiency, new appointments and reviews, reduce no-shows, speed patient payments, and improve patient satisfaction, all while supporting health and care quality initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.relatient.com.
About Radix Health, Inc.
Radix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient's appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit http://www.radixhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Media Contact:
Erin Robertson
Uproar PR for Relatient
Media Contact
James Kanka, Relatient, 7034779328, jkanka@relatient.net
Erin Robertson, Uproar PR for Relatient, 9047164439, erobertson@uproarpr.com
SOURCE Relatient