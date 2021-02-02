NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relatient, a SaaS-based patient engagement company and 2020 KLAS Category Leader in "Patient Outreach," announced a patient self-scheduling tool that is specific to managing and streamlining COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling to simplify logistics. With this expedited timeline, Relatient can get an organization access to and training on a self-service version of its Patient Self-Scheduling quickly, without a complex implementation.
Patient Self-Scheduling offers healthcare leaders a solution to free up phone lines and staff, by empowering patients to self-select and find openings themselves, without requiring registration to a patient portal, an app, or even a user account.
"Relatient understands the need for healthcare leaders to efficiently distribute vaccines to their staff, patients and the surrounding communities," said Michele Perry, CEO of Relatient. "As COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase around the country, the need to get patient populations vaccinated is at the forefront. To lift some of the burden that comes with scheduling an influx of appointments, we created this patient self-scheduling solution to be implemented quickly, instead of asking healthcare organizations to wait days or weeks."
How Does it Work?
- The patient accesses the healthcare organization's website or a link sent to them via email or text. They can access via a mobile device or computer.
- The patient selects the date, time, and location they would like to get their vaccine and inputs their demographic and other required information, and clicks "Get Appointment."
- Staff can review and approve/deny each appointment request based on data provided by patients or automate approvals.
- The patient receives a text message confirming their appointment on approval.
- Everyday, Relatient delivers a report of patients and their scheduled appointment times to work from.
Getting Started
- Dial (866) 473-8160 or request a call here and the Relatient team will respond promptly, in under 24 hours.
- Know which providers, locations, appointment types, and how many available appointment slots for each day and hour.
- Relatient will set up a customer account with screening questions that are important to the organization, and will outline how to input appointment slots.
- Relatient will also provide a link to be used on the organization's website or in outbound communication like text and email.
Relatient continues to support healthcare providers as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and work to get their communities vaccinated. Additional ways Relatient is helping aid the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines include:
- Broad communication via on-demand messaging: When it comes to getting critical information about the vaccine to a large group of patients, including staff members or a specified list of recipients, broadcast or on-demand messaging solutions are key to distributing this communication quickly.
- COVID-19 configured appointment reminders: Whether using a centralized COVID-19 vaccination department or a decentralized model routing patients through a network of providers, COVID-19 configured appointment reminders help healthcare organizations minimize no-shows and wasted doses and also help track and organization which doses and manufacturers patients have received.
- 2-Way Patient Chat & Secure Messenger: 2-Way Patient Chat & Secure Messaging allows medical office staff and providers to engage with patients in one-to-one text conversations to answer simple questions, triage patients, and help patients navigate the COVID-19 vaccination process. No phone tag, no hold times, no apps or usernames to remember.
- Virtual Waiting Room: Relatient enables providers and staff to empower patients with digital registration forms and check-in so the vaccination appointment process is smooth and efficient and allows patients to skip the traditional waiting room by waiting in their vehicles until a provider is ready to see them.
About Relatient
Relatient, Inc., the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Outreach, is a SaaS-based patient-centered engagement company that utilizes a modern and mobile-first approach to improve patient and provider communication. On behalf of U.S. medical practices and health systems, Relatient engaged patients with more than 132 million messages in 2019. Relatient's platform integrates with over 87 practice management systems and electronic health databases to drive operational efficiency, appointments and reviews, reduce no-shows, speed patient payments, and improve patient satisfaction, all while supporting health and care quality initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.relatient.net.
