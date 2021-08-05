NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Relatient, Inc., the leading SaaS-based, patient engagement platform, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to merge with Radix Health while also raising $100+ million of additional growth equity capital from its existing investor, Brighton Park Capital and its affiliates. Through the merger, Relatient will add Radix Health's suite of cutting-edge, enterprise-grade patient access solutions to its existing platform to continue to optimize provider schedules, increase patient satisfaction and improve outcomes for healthcare organizations.
"Radix Health has built an innovative product and strong customer base, far beyond what else we have seen in the market for patient access and schedule optimization," said Michele Perry, CEO of Relatient. "Together, we have a robust platform solution for a market looking to move beyond first-generation patient communication systems to drive greater value through interactions and ease of access to health care."
The Radix platform utilizes industry-leading machine learning to help medical groups, health centers and hospitals across the U.S. deliver a frictionless patient experience through patient-provider matching, schedule optimization, referral automation, and patient self-service applications.
"As a physician, I know how much the individual patient-provider relationship matters, and it's at the very core of Relatient," said Dr. Arun Mohan, CEO of Radix Health. "With Relatient we are confident that we will not only make it easier for patients to see their providers by expanding lines of communication between patients and caregivers but ultimately take their care delivery to the next level."
Brighton Park Capital's investment provides Relatient the capital needed to further its already impressive growth trajectory as the healthcare industry continues to place emphasis on patient engagement via digital platforms. A survey by KLAS evaluating which patient engagement technologies have been most impactful to patients found arranging care and finding a provider were two of the top desires for patients, demonstrating the immediate need for seamless patient communication.
Relatient is an all-in-one platform for patient engagement and outreach founded in 2014. The TCPA-compliant platform regularly improves the patient experience across practices, hospitals and health systems. For example, it helped Warren Clinic, an Oklahoma-based medical group, reduce its 10% no-show rate by 52% through patient messaging and custom automated appointment reminders.
Radix Health is widely adopted among leading medical groups and was founded in 2014. The platform's scheduling solution helped Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics boost capacity utilization by 3.4% while also improving load balancing among providers, yielding an ROI of over $800,000.
The transaction is scheduled to close in August. Upon closing, Relatient Inc., will have four offices located in Franklin, TN, Cookeville, TN, Atlanta, GA, and Pune, India.
About Relatient, Inc.
Relatient, Inc., the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Outreach, is a SaaS-based patient engagement company that utilizes a mobile-first approach to improving patient and provider communication. On behalf of U.S. medical practices and health systems, Relatient engaged patients with more than 200 million messages in 2020 with their digital platform that integrates with over 85 practice management systems and electronic health databases. Relatient's patient messaging, self-scheduling, digital registration and billing solutions drive operational efficiency, new appointments and reviews, reduce no-shows, speed patient payments, and improve patient satisfaction, all while supporting health and care quality initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.relatient.com.
About Radix Health, Inc.
Radix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient's appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit http://www.radixhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
About Brighton Park Capital
Brighton Park Capital is a Greenwich, CT-based investment firm that specializes in software, information services, technology-enabled services, and healthcare. The firm seeks to invest in companies that provide highly innovative solutions and to partner with great management teams and bring purpose-built, value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park Capital, please visit http://www.bpc.com.
