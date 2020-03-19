SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management, today announced the support of SAP HANA databases, enabling the creation and ongoing replication to an instant data warehouse for SAP Applications on Oracle, SQL Server, and now SAP's own HANA database.
HANA is SAP's own in-memory relational database system. It is designed for both transactional and reporting uses, and is the platform of choice for SAP customers to host the SAP application on a Cloud platform.
Companies are turning to fast reporting database platforms for their reporting needs, giving users the ability to develop reports without impacting performance of production transactional databases. These databases are also much faster to read than a conventional transactional database.
Relational Junction Data Connectors enable rapid connection to 100+ databases, exotic file systems, and SaaS applications. This universal data access ability allows customers to consolidate all their corporate data onto a single reporting platform, enabling a 360 degree view of all their business operations.
"Having the ability to join schemas to traverse business processes all the way from prospecting to billing gives companies the 'lead to cash' reporting that is so valuable in assessing business performance. This has tremendous value in planning a company's future, whether the data points to areas needing more investment or operations that are not generating ROI," says Rick Banister, founder and CEO of Sesame Software.
Relational Junction's Data Warehouse Builder and high-volume data connector for SAP HANA streamlines integration processes with a single trusted source to ensure data consistency, enhanced performance, and rapid insights. With patented scalability and multithreaded technology, you can create an on-premise or Cloud data warehouse that is a mirror of your SAP HANA data in just minutes. Relational Junction doesn't just shorten the project to build a warehouse- there is no project! Just turn it on, configure the login information, and your warehouse is built and loaded.
KEY BENEFITS
- Connect to SAP Applications (e.g. SAP HANA) and other data sources
- Replicates data to a fully automated data warehouse for backup, compliance and business intelligence
- Instant deployment: on-premise or in any Cloud platform to power Big Data and analytics projects
- Reduce wait time for data handling and enable intelligent automation, with high-volume data processing in near real time
- Supports nearly any relational database as a warehouse, including Cloud and columnar platforms
- Advanced auto discovery for schema changes and additions
- Lowers total cost of ownership by eliminating data modeling, database design, and data mapping - click and load
For more information on how Relational Junction provides secure, cost-effective data warehousing solutions for SAP—or any other application—you can request a demo here. You can also contact the Sesame Software Sales Team at (408) 550-7999 or by email at info@sesamesoftware.com.
