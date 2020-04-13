CHICAGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, an industry leader in legaltech, has launched Relativity Fellows, a program aiming to expand economic opportunity in the Chicagoland area and eventually around the world, by finding, certifying, and employing untapped talent for the e-discovery field.
Now seeking applicants, the program welcomes applicants from traditionally overlooked communities to train with the company on its industry-leading software to obtain careers in fields such as litigation support and e-discovery. Applicants can apply here and the deadline for applications is May 10, 2020.
"This program was born out of a desire to build a more diverse talent pipeline, certify more Relativity users to meet market demand and strengthen our e-discovery community," said Mike Gamson, CEO at Relativity. "We know that there's great talent out there, especially in Chicago, that we just haven't connected with because of the network and opportunity divide that exists. Relativity Fellows is simply the natural step to help lessen that divide."
Up to 12 candidates will be selected to create the first Relativity Fellows cohort, which is expected to begin this July barring any changes in local social distancing guidelines. Fellows will be full-time employees who will be paid and receive the company's full healthcare benefits package.
Fellows who successfully complete the five-month program are guaranteed placement into full-time roles at Relativity or its select partner organizations. Fellows will receive training on the Relativity software from a full-time trainer to gain in-depth knowledge of the product and prepare for Relativity certification exams. In addition, Fellows will receive ongoing professional development and one-on-one coaching throughout the program as well as post-program placement support for all graduates.
"We're thrilled to welcome the first of many Fellows into the Relativity community and are excited to see their careers take off from here," said Colleen Costello, Head of Social Impact at Relativity. "The program will create new pathways into the economic mainstream for more Americans while strengthening our organization and the industry at the same time."
Learn more about the Relativity Fellows program here. For questions around the program or application process, please reach out to fellows@relativity.com.
About Relativity
At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.
Contact
Veronica Spak, Corporate Communications
E: veronica.spak@relativity.com
T: 312-718-1582