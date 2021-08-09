DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RelayOne, a provider of surgical care team coordination solutions, announced today that William Walders, chief information officer and senior vice president of operations at a large health system in Florida, has joined the company's Board of Advisors. Walders will leverage his technical and operational expertise to provide strategic guidance to the company's executive team through its next phase of rapid growth as the leader in surgical care team coordination.
"In my professional career, I have seen many different software companies bring solutions to market to solve problems that don't really exist," said Walders. "What's refreshing about RelayOne is that the solution was born out of the founder's first-hand experience, so it solves a very real problem that every hospital has struggled with for decades – efficiently orchestrating the many moving parts and care team members that are required to safely and successfully perform surgeries. With no PHI exposure and virtually no IT lift, hospitals can have a simple, practical solution in place within a few short weeks."
According to RelayOne CEO Cam Sexton, "Operating rooms typically represent a significant percentage of hospital revenues, and at a time when many hospitals are trying to recoup lost revenue and work through surgery backlogs caused by the pandemic, optimizing the use and efficiencies of the operating rooms has never been more important. William's deep domain expertise and technical prowess will play a valuable role in guiding our strategic decisions as we build highly scalable, secure solutions for some of the nation's largest and most forward-thinking hospitals."
Walders has been working in information technology for the past 15 years. Initially serving as a nuclear engineer on a submarine for the US Navy, Walders has spent his career serving in healthcare system leadership roles, including CIO at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Chief of Data Platforms and Services at the US Defense Health Agency and CTO of the Federal Health division at VMWare prior to taking his current role.
RelayOne enables health systems to manage their operating rooms more efficiently. Maintaining its SOC 2 certification and exposing no personal health information (PHI), the solution orchestrates the communication and collaboration required among disparate surgical care and support team members who play a critical role in the safety and success of surgeries. Both internal and external team members have access to up-to-the-minute schedules and information with the touch of a button from their smart phone. Detailed real-time reports give hospital leaders and physicians a single source of truth about operating room performance so they are able to work together to create a more productive and safer environments for patients and care teams. For more information on RelayOne, health system leaders should visit http://www.relayone.com.
