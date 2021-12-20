DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RelayOne, a surgical care team coordination solutions provider, announced today that independent audit firm KirkpatrickPrice has completed its SOC 2 Type I and Type II audit, recertifying RelayOne's commitment to industry standard security protocols and internal controls even though no protected health information (PHI) exists within the solution. As a critical, mobile-first communication technology used by thousands of surgical care team members every day, RelayOne remains focused on enabling secure collaboration between surgeons, nurses, clinical teams, anesthesiologists, lab technicians, medical device professionals, environmental services teams, and more.
According to Cam Sexton, CEO of RelayOne, "In today's digital health environment, mobile solution providers like RelayOne must do everything possible to help protect hospital infrastructures and patient data from cybersecurity threats. Our SOC 2 recertification confirms that we take care of hospital and health systems' data, even though our application doesn't use PHI. We remain fully committed to securely delivering high quality solutions to our clients while enabling new, modern ways for surgical care team members to collaborate."
A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that an organization's information security practices meet the standards set by the AICPA. During the rigorous audit, internal controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the sustainability of the design and operating effectiveness of RelayOne's controls to meet the industry standard.
According to a recent independent study of trends in surgical services completed by In90group Research, more than half (55%) of health systems depend on outdated and insecure methods, such as phone calls and white boards, to communicate schedule changes and preferences for surgery cases. With an average of 12 team members involved in each case, the risk of exposing protected health information (PHI) is high. With RelayOne, no PHI is exposed, and each team member is instantly notified on their smart phone when case information changes. In addition, no data from RelayOne is required to flow back into the electronic health record (EHR) systems, eliminating the threat of data corruption or security breaches.
