SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RELEAFY launched officially their first concentrates dabbing pen, Torch, on April 20th. Torch is also the first portable dab pen on the market with precise temperature control. It allows consumers to select the chamber temperature, bypassing the guesswork of both variable voltage and variable wattage.
For the best dabbing experience, users need to prevent the terpenes and cannabinoids from being combusted by high temperatures. To achieve that, the temperature must be kept low and stable. If dabbing temperature climbs too high, it's easy for concentrates to be wasted as users will lose much of the medicinal or recreational benefits of what they're inhaling.
RELEAFY Torch has four pre-set, precise temperature settings ranging from 330°F to 480°F, better preserving the active ingredients of cannabinoids and terpenes. Users can easily tell the temperature they're using as the LED changes color to show vaporizer setting. Torch uses a precise TC mode to keep the temperature stable, whereas other dab pens use voltage regulation with far more unstable results.
"We are proud to introduce Torch, a portable dab pen with real temperature control. Until now, concentrates dab pens have relied on voltage regulation to control temperature, which is far from a satisfying method as it only controls the speed of temperature change. Torch's precise control will keep temperature stable and conserve your concentrates for a better experience." said Eric He, the product manager of RELEAFY.
Torch is built with a zinc alloy housing for durability and a glass mouthpiece for a purer vapor without a metallic or plastic taste. Its heat-insulated cap is fully-detachable and magnetically connects to the battery section. A coil-less heating chamber made from ceramics offers a pure aroma and flavor, and easier maintenance. Torch's unique top-airflow design provides a cooler, fuller vapor and is less prone to leaks. As an extra benefit, Torch supports auto heat mode which allows 30 seconds of continuous hands-free heating. The dab pen has a 1100mAh battery that allows for up to two days of dabbing, type-C fast charging in 50 minutes and a series of intelligent safety protections so users can enjoy Torch with peace-of-mind.
Made in pocket size, Torch dab pen is designed for on-the-go dabbing. It is easy to carry around and is a good companion when traveling. "What we try to do is to make it more convenient and easier for the community to enjoy concentrates anytime and anywhere." said Eric.
About the RELEAFY team:
At RELEAFY, we strive to provide our customers with a hassle-free and healthier way to consume concentrates and dry herb. We are a team of experts with over a decade of experience in the vaporizing industry. We've put our heart and soul into our work to raise expectations and solve common problems that customers face, such as easy device cleaning, and provide more convenient marijuana consumption. We do this by understanding exactly what our customers want, then using an extensive research, design and manufacturing process to deliver it.
