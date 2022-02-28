SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReleaseIQ is announcing the availability of new platform capabilities which include:
- Atlassian JIRA integration
- New project and productivity dashboards
- Pipeline as code
- Deployment verification using APM tools.
These new capabilities address many of product leadership's top of mind issues such as lack of visibility into the progression of new features from commit to deployment, desire to modernize the software delivery, but no time to rip and replace existing tools, too much time and effort pulling data and normalizing reports across all the tools, pipelines, and teams.
JIRA Integration (Track and Update Projects from Commit to Deployment)
ReleaseIQ now provides integration with Atlassian JIRA to track individual tasks/stories/epics to see what environments they are in. Using the integration, development teams using JIRA can gain visibility into managing feature development & issue tracking. This feature provides a near real-time trend of estimates with deployments across environments. It is usually extremely hard to track JIRA issues from CI to CD, especially across different tools. With ReleaseIQ's new capability this is very straightforward.
New Project and Productivity Dashboards
The ReleaseIQ platform now includes next-generation productivity and project dashboards which give you the data and insights to keep your team, including the leadership, happy. These dashboards work across the multiple tools used in end-to-end pipelines.
Pipeline as Code
Pipeline as code is part of a larger "as code" paradigm, wherein the pipeline definitions are represented as code that can be versioned in a source repository and tracked. The ReleaseIQ Pipeline Composer now supports both visual and code representation of a pipeline. With this method, the pipeline representation as code is simple and easy to understand declarative syntax.
Deployment Verification
Implementing automatic deployment verification is an important principle of continuous DevOps pipelines. Deployment verification where an observability tool is used to track the health of the new application or service and changes are made allowing for rollback if an issue arises in the production environment. ReleaseIQ has implemented the capability to integrate with New Relic and Cisco App Dynamics to provide performance events to any step in the pipeline to be used for deployment logic. Additionally, ReleaseIQ can now send notifications to the observability tool to ensure that teams that use those tools are aware if a deployment occurred.
"Engineering and development teams often string together multiple tool choices to create an end-to-end pipeline," said Wayne Greene, Head of Marketing, ReleaseIQ. "ReleaseIQ Platform ties together those tooling and time investments and provides an overarching solution to track new features and enhancements as they flow through the software factory. Achieving visibility of that work in progress is critical to managing leadership and customer expectations and timelines. With next-generation project and productivity dashboards, teams can gain the insights to deliver more, at a faster pace, with greater efficiency. As ReleaseIQ integrations expand into the operational space, our customer can make pipeline decisions based upon application performance data "
Learn more about these new capabilities here.
Putting all of this together, ReleaseIQ aids developers, test, DevOps, management, and leadership with unprecedented pipeline orchestration, automation, and insights to increase productivity and drive faster deployment.
About ReleaseIQ
ReleaseIQ is transforming software delivery with our Enterprise DevOps Platform that empowers enterprises to meet escalating product velocity demands by simply and reliably accelerating software release processes with integrated, end-to-end orchestration, visibility, and intelligent insights.
Media Contact
Wayne Greene, ReleaseIQ.io, +1 4085101775, wgreene@releaseiq.io
SOURCE ReleaseIQ.io