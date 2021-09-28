SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building and delivering software at scale is a critical aspect of modern application delivery, whether across multiple application architectures, services, products, teams, or environments.
Jenkins is the world's most pervasive automation tool for building and testing software. While almost every company has multiple instances of Jenkins as part of their DevOps tooling there are orchestration and visibility gaps that can cause slow software releases, extend efforts to fix DevOps issues, exacerbate silos, and increase costs. ReleaseIQ Essentials for Jenkins has been designed to address these challenges.
ReleaseIQ Essentials for Jenkins solves the problem by orchestrating the complete end-to-end DevOps pipeline across multiple Jenkins instances and providing commit and release level visibility, intelligent troubleshooting, and insights to all release stakeholders.
More details of our solution:
Jenkins insights: Users get value within minutes of using the solution. Insights across all Jenkins instances to help Jenkins admins optimize execution of jobs and pipelines.
End-to-end release pipelines: Build pipelines with a no-code graphical interface. Jenkins admins can quickly automate release pipelines for traditional on-prem and modern cloud-native applications. Import and execute Jenkins pipelines and jobs.
Pre-merge pipelines: Developers can create and have access to pre-merge pipelines.
End-to-end commit and build level visibility: All release stakeholders have a consistent, common, and transparent view of the release process.
Metrics and Insights: Drive continuous process improvement and business impact with total visibility, key metrics, and actionable insights.
Troubleshooting: Quickly find and fix pipeline issues across multiple Jenkins instances through console log aggregation and visibility in context to pipeline failures.
"In today's hypercompetitive environment, businesses now require end-to-end release automation coupled with unprecedented visibility into their software release process. While Jenkins can automate almost anything, achieving that critical visibility across multiple Jenkins is difficult to configure, maintain and scale with your DevOps needs," says ReleaseIQ CEO Seetharam Param. "ReleaseIQ is pleased to announce the availability of our Essentials for Jenkins edition which uses the power of the ReleaseIQ platform to power up existing Jenkins environments to modernize the software delivery process."
Customer Quotes
"After installing ReleaseIQ, all of our automation has been consolidated into simple-to-maintain pipelines, many of the manual steps have been automated, our development and QA teams can now manage releases without SRE intervention, and stakeholders have access to near real-time status, on-demand", says Vivitha Venugopal - Sr. Engineering Manager, Tripactions.
"Now, all our scripts and Jenkins have been integrated into ReleaseIQ pipelines and we can see the status of every stage of every run at a glance. Our releases are now smoother, faster, and more predictable", says Vadivelu Narayanasamy - Director of Engineering, Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc.
"Before we had ReleaseIQ, our release process consisted of several linked Jenkins jobs, with no easy way to see the big picture. This made troubleshooting build issues more time consuming than it needed to be. ReleaseIQ enabled us to integrate our existing scripts into cohesive pipelines that let us see the detailed status at every stage of every pipeline. And troubleshooting build failures is much easier — all the pertinent logs are correlated and available directly from within the ReleaseIQ platform", says David Steinhauer - Principle Software Engineer, Solta Medical.
Availability
The ReleaseIQ Essentials for Jenkins is available with a 30-day free trial here. More details about Essentials for Jenkins can be found here.
ReleaseIQ's Premium Edition
For organizations that use multiple CI/CD tools, ReleaseIQ's Premium edition extends the capabilities of Essentials to complex multi-tool environments.
About ReleaseIQ
ReleaseIQ is transforming software delivery with our Enterprise DevOps Platform that empowers enterprises to meet escalating product velocity demands by simply and reliably accelerating software release processes with integrated, end-to-end orchestration, visibility, and intelligent insights.
