SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relevance Lab, a specialist IT services company with re-usable technology assets in the area of DevOps, Cloud, Automation, Digital, Service Delivery, and Supply Chain Analytics, & Dash Solution, a leading provider of solutions for building and managing compliance programs in the public cloud, are hosting a webinar titled – "Reduce Security Risk & Compliance Cost with Proactive Cloud Governance" on October 21st, 2021 at 10 AM PDT.
AWS will also join the discussion on cloud governance and its best practices for a multi-AWS account environment.
With enterprises rapidly adopting AWS cloud services, often operating with hundreds and even thousands of AWS accounts, to meet their IT needs, cloud infrastructure complexities and security needs have grown exponentially.
During the webinar, we will dive deeper into the current multi-account cloud setup challenges along with key pillars and best practices of governance for such a setup. The potentials of a single platform to meet all the regulatory requirements will also be explored.
"Excited to be a part of this webinar to talk about governing multiple AWS accounts with security best practices," said Ron Davis, Business Development, AWS Control Services.
"It's exciting to discuss the potential of a single platform for security & compliance teams to build robust cloud governance. By addressing regulatory compliance requirements such as HIPAA, HITRUST, NIST, and SOC 2, enterprises can boost compliance, security, and cost controls on a single dashboard," said Brett Lieblich, Founder & CMO, Dash Solutions.
"We realize that many enterprises today are operating with hundreds and thousands of AWS accounts, which makes compliance and security a challenge. In our interaction with clients, we often see that enterprises are unaware of their maturity level. We aim to share our maturity journey experience with enterprises across the globe so they can measure a cloud environment on a maturity scale and realize the importance of adopting a holistic approach for cloud governance." said Anil Sriram, Senior Director, IT and Cloud Technology Services, Relevance Lab.
To register for the webinar, please visit the registration page below;
https://relevancelab.com/webinar-reduce-security-risk-compliance-cost-with-proactive-cloud-governance/
The recording of the webinar will be available to all registrants.
About AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully-featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.
About Dash Solutions
Dash provides solutions for building and managing compliance programs in the public cloud. The platform makes it easy to develop policies and maintain technical controls security standards to meet HIPAA and SOC 2 standards.
About Relevance Lab
Relevance Lab is a specialist IT services company with re-usable technology assets in the area of DevOps, Cloud, Automation, Digital, Service Delivery, and Supply Chain Analytics that help global organizations achieve frictionless business by transforming their traditional Infrastructure, Applications, and Data. Incorporated in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, Relevance Lab has specialized IT professionals across its offices spread across India, US, and Canada.
SOURCE Relevance Lab Inc.