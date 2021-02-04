SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relevance Lab, a Cloud and DevOps company, today announced the launch of RLCatalyst Research Gateway, a powerful self-service portal, on AWS Marketplace. Available in both SaaS and Enterprise deployment models, this portal provides 1-click access to a curated catalog of cloud IT services, real-time view of budgets and consumption and features that greatly simplify cost and compliance management.
Cloud computing vendors such as AWS are trying to invest, support, and democratize scientific research needs by offering access to its vast computational power, storage, specialized data tools, and public data sets, collectively referred to as Research IT. However, provisioning and administering these IT services on the cloud are complex and require advance IT skills, presenting a challenge to the research team to consume them effectively. Scientists typically do not want to focus on IT aspects since it deviates from their core activity of conducting research.
RLCatalyst Research Gateway provides scientists and research professionals simplification of cloud adoption while speeding up their research with proper cost & budget controls and secure governance for research programs. The portal is built on AWS and leverages the best practices with underlying integration to AWS Service Catalog, AWS Control Tower, and pre-built support for common AWS researcher tools such as AWS EC2, AWS S3, AWS SageMaker, and AWS Open Data. The SaaS version of the portal provides an easy-to-adopt, self-service capability for research institutions, principal investigators, and researchers. For enterprises with complex and custom needs along with regulatory compliance requirements, an Enterprise version of the portal with managed services is also offered as an option.
Key features of the portal are:
- A pre-existing library of commonly used research products with 1-Click deployment.
- Access to large open data sets on Cloud.
- Well-defined architecture for AWS products deployment based on security and governance aligned with Central IT best practices.
- Integrated tracking of costs and budgets across projects, researchers, and products
- Ability to extend the functionality with domain-specific use cases in Bioinformatics, Earth Sciences, and specialized research domains.
Apart from subscribing to the portal, clients have the option to engage Relevance Lab for on-going cloud managed services for their workloads and integration with other enterprise systems.
"Scientific Research is a large community of public and private companies trying to solve complex problems in making human life better. We are proud to be working with AWS to make this process simpler, faster, and better," says Puneet Chaddah, Co-Founder and Director of Relevance Lab.
The SaaS version of RLCatalyst Research Gateway can be accessed by clicking here.
About Relevance Lab:
Relevance Lab, Inc., headquartered in San Jose, CA, USA, is a Cloud and DevOps company offering a wide array of products and solutions helping enterprises adopt cloud in the right way. Powered by their platforms & automation, Relevance Lab, with years of proven expertise and a dynamic talent pool, assists clients maximize the value of their cloud adoption in a cost-effective manner.
To learn more or book a free demo, visit: https://relevancelab.com/research-gateway/
or write to: marketing@relevancelab.com
Media Contact
Vijay Kumar, Relevance Lab Inc., +1 925-577-8751, vijay.kumar@relevancelab.com
SOURCE Relevance Lab Inc.