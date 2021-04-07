SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reliable Background Screening partners with INFINITI HR to transform the way franchisors and franchisees screen employees by providing the most protections to brands and owners. Through a National Alliance Program with INFINITI HR, The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises®, Reliable Background Screening will provide the most comprehensive background checks available in franchising at a discount to INFINITI HR National Alliance PEO clients effective May 3, 2021.
"We are thrilled to partner with our friends at The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises®, INFINITI HR! Many of the most iconic franchise brands throughout the world choose Reliable Background Screening to protect their brand, and also choose INFINITI HR as their Professional Employer Organization," said Rudy Troisi, president and CEO of Reliable Background Screening. "INFINITI HR has recognized the need to seamlessly bring Reliable Background Screening to their constituents. We will bring unmatched quality control and capabilities to empower INFINITI HR's diverse cohort of franchise clients to help mitigate risk. I want to thank my friend, INFINITI HR Senior Vice President Daniel Mormino for making this National Alliance Program with The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises® a reality," said Troisi.
Mormino announced the National Alliance Program with Reliable Background Screening from Franchise Division Headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. "INFINITI HR is proud to lead by design, inspire innovation, and generate change through world-class strategic partnerships for our PEO clients. As the PEO ranked Best of 2021, INFINITI HR is committed to protect, enhance, and promote franchising with best-in-class suppliers," said Mormino. "For franchisors, it is mission-critical to protect brands by having a thorough franchisee evaluation and review process to select the right franchisee candidates. Reliable Background Screening will design custom franchisee background screening programs to best serve the needs of any specific franchise. For franchisees, it is mission-critical for employers of their own right to protect units by avoiding the consequences associated with hiring an employee who could pose a threat to your valued customers. Reliable Background Screening is the trusted source for risk mitigation in all franchise background screening with unparalleled quality control and live-agent verified reports. INFINITI HR congratulates Reliable Background Screening President and CEO Rudy Troisi for inspiring such innovation to serve the diversity and dynamism of our cohort," Mormino said.
About Reliable Background Screening
Since 1990, the experts at Reliable Background Screening have been protecting franchises as a nationwide provider of franchisee background checks and pre-employment background screening. As a proud supplier to the International Franchise Association, Reliable Background Screening provides accurate, up-to-date background checks on potential franchisees, as well as prospective and active employees to reduce risk and increase profitability through unmatched quality-controlled background screening reports, tailored to each franchise brand's needs.
To learn more about how your company can mitigate risk and protect your brand with thorough background checks, call Reliable Background Screening at 800-787-2439 or email franchise@reliablebackground.com.
About INFINITI HR
INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for workers' compensation, employment practices liability insurance, and other operational business coverages.
Click here for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how your units can save time, money and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email info@infinitihr.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Frye, Infiniti HR, +1 5135201958, sarah@infinitihr.com
SOURCE Infiniti HR