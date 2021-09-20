TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContinuumCloud, a leading provider of EHR and HCM software for behavioral health and human services organizations, and Relias, a global SaaS company specializing in education solutions for healthcare organizations, announce a strategic partnership to connect systems and modernize processes for onboarding, training, and developing staff.
This new partnership will feature an enhanced and expanded integration that will provide a streamlined onboarding process, improve access to training, and eliminate duplicate data entry across core systems. Beginning with the sharing of employee information and establishing a new SSO connection, the partnership aims to ultimately create tailored learning experiences across the employee lifecycle to improve engagement and retention, and enable organizations to provide higher quality care to their clients. As part of the partnership, ContinuumCloud will also attend and sponsor Relias' upcoming 2021 conference, Impact Nation, for the fifth consecutive year.
"Officially partnering with Relias is a meaningful step for us to continue delivering on our commitment to support a spectrum of solutions for social good," said Mark Belles, CEO of ContinuumCloud. "Relias provides a best-in-class learning management platform and this enhanced integration will add tremendous value for our mutual clients."
"Helping improve the lives of our clients and those they serve is forever in the forefront of our minds," says Candace Wallace, Relias Senior Vice President of Solutions Group. "From the courses we create to the software we engineer, it is done with the goal of making our clients' lives just a little bit easier – just a little bit better. And after everything they have faced throughout the pandemic, we were thrilled for the chance to do just that through our partnership with ContinuumCloud."
About ContinuumCloud
ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent, and an HCM & Payroll system, powered by DATIS HR Cloud. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more here: https://continuumcloud.com
About Relias
For more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: Relias.com.
