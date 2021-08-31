MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a trusted partner to more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, has been named one of Training Industry's Employee Health, Safety and Wellness Training Top 20 Companies.
This marks the second consecutive year that Relias was recognized by Training Industry as a top 20 training company in health, safety, and compliance. In 2020, Relias was also included on the magazine's Online Learning Library Watch List and Assessment and Evaluation Watch List. In 2019, Relias was included on the publication's Top Training Delivery Companies Watch List.
"Relias remains committed to producing high quality, relevant training resources to better prepare first responders, providers, and caregivers across the healthcare spectrum, and we are honored to have been recognized for the second year in a row by Training Industry," said Shawn Barber, Chief Product Officer, Relias.
Training Industry's selection process was based on an in-depth evaluation and review of several key criteria, including:
- Breadth and quality of programs/services and audiences served
- Ability to deliver training in various modalities
- Industry visibility, innovation, and impact
- Company size and growth potential
- Strength of clients and geographic reach
Relias offers more than 7,000 online educational courses for healthcare professionals, the majority of which offer continuing education (CE) and continuing medical education (CME) credits to help first responders and healthcare staff meet license requirements. Classes and curriculum are reviewed annually to ensure the courses meet state regulations and the stringent standards of more than 135 accrediting bodies.
"Our courses are driven by the needs of the industry and customer feedback," said Maria Samot, Relias' Senior Vice President for Content Development. "We have an extensive network of subject matter experts including physicians, nurses, social workers, and specialized instructional designers and developers to ensure the efficacy and effectiveness of our curriculum."
Results from the Relias 2020 State of Training and Staff Development report indicated that COVID-19 drove organizations to focus more significantly on training and staff development to ensure the safety and well-being of employees and patients.
"We have seen the increasing need for training to extend beyond compliance over the past year as frontline workers have faced not only the extremely demanding conditions, but also moral injury as a result of it," said Samot. "Therefore, courses that focused on employee wellness – in addition to clinical topics such as infection control – have been a priority for Relias."
In the past 12 months, Relias published more than 390 new courses, including specialized training on infusion therapy, infection control, COVID-19, diversity/equity/inclusion, human trafficking, therapy, pressure injuries, direct support for professionals, and medication management. Relias also introduced new courses on suicide assessment and intervention.
Samot will release latest findings of the 2021 State of Healthcare Training and Staff Development Report at Relias' virtual Impact Nation conference, September 21-22, 2021.
About Relias
For more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: Relias.com
