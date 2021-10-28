HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reliefband, an innovator in wearable technology that prevents and treats nausea and vomiting symptoms, launched new Reliefband® Sport Watch Connectors designed specifically for Apple and Samsung watch owners. Available now, the new watch bands are priced at $29.99 each and offered in two color choices (grey or black). The watch bands can be configured to seamlessly attach to an Apple or Samsung watch. With this interchangeable band, an Apple or Samsung watch is situated on top of a user's wrist with the Reliefband Sport® aligned on the underside of the wrist so it can deliver side effect-free therapy.
Launched last quarter, Reliefband® Sport is a new waterproof wearable therapeutic device that prevents and treats nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, morning sickness from pregnancy, anxiety, hangovers, physician-diagnosed migraines, chemotherapy, and as an adjunct to antiemetics in treating post-operative nausea.
Reliefband Sport® is a clinically proven wearable which includes a built-in rechargeable battery that, when fully charged, will last 30 hours on the medium intensity level. Six intensity levels can be quickly toggled allowing users to find the precise setting that's optimal for their needs at any moment. With the Sport model's smart sensing technology, the device will turn off after 60 seconds if skin contact is not detected in order to preserve battery life.
The result of more than 20 years of clinical research, Reliefband's FDA-cleared, patented technology uses accurately programmed pulses with a highly specific waveform, frequency, and intensity to stimulate the median nerve on the underside of the wrist. This precise activity uses the body's natural neural pathways to block waves of nausea produced by the stomach.
Reliefband will demonstrate Reliefband Sport® and new Reliefband® Sport Watch Connectors at this week's Pepcom's Holiday Spectacular! media event.
About Reliefband®
Reliefband is a world leader in neuromodulation and wearable technology. The company's patented, clinically proven wearable solution quickly prevents and effectively treats nausea and vomiting. Its unique, FDA-cleared neuromodulation technology was originally developed for use in hospitals and alters nerve activity through targeted delivery of gentle pulses to the underside of the wrist to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Reliefband is a drug-free alternative that eliminates the discomfort associated with nausea and vomiting. The Reliefband wearable solution has been an industry leader for more than 20 years and is available OTC, at Reliefband.com and Amazon.com. For more information, visit http://www.Reliefband.com.
