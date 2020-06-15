REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio, an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, today announced Eugene Lao as General Counsel. With more than two decades of experience advising major tech companies including DocuSign, Yahoo!, and Zynga as a senior attorney and leading global legal teams, Lao has extensive expertise across many complex legal disciplines.
Lao leads Reltio's legal department. He and his team focus on transactions, including contracting, product compliance and privacy, international growth, and helping the company to scale efficiently. Reltio has taken a rigorous approach to streamlining contracting and reducing friction in the buying process. Since Lao joined the team, deal close times have decreased by more than 25% and the NDA process has been shortened by more than 70%.
"Eugene, with his legal experience on contracts and deals, new market expansion, international operations, global product compliance, and privacy and intellectual property work, has been an instrumental addition to our team," said Manish Sood, CEO and Founder of Reltio. "He is delivering continuous improvements to our contract process, making customer relations and contracts more efficient, and making it easier and faster for Global 2000 companies to do business with Reltio."
"I'm truly excited to be at Reltio because I've had a fantastic opportunity to build and scale our legal function," said Lao. "I also get to work with a world-class team of people helping our Global 2000 customers transform their businesses so they can thrive in the experience economy with a cloud-native responsive data management platform."
Lao's extensive experience includes law firm and corporate positions. He has also worked on international operations, market entry and growth, corporate structuring, commercial and strategic transactions, product compliance, privacy, and internet, media and technology issues. Prior to Reltio, Lao served as Vice President and General Counsel at DocuSign, Auction.com, and Zynga, and Vice President and Regional General Counsel, Asia-Pacific at Yahoo! Inc. He earned a B.A. in Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a J.D. and LL.M. in International and Comparative Law from Duke University School of Law.
