LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced the launch of a new website, RemarkThermal.com.
"Interest in our thermal imaging and scanning solutions is robust across many industries and we believe that enthusiasm warrants a dedicated site for information about our novel solutions," stated Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings, Inc. "What differentiates Remark's thermal cameras are its capabilities beyond thermal temperature scanning. Our proprietary AI software enables monitoring various tasks including people counting, PPE enforcement such as mask wearing, social distancing compliance, contactless access to doors and gates, attendance management, touchless employee check in, object counts, behavior detection, intelligent surveillance and theft control."
Remark's Thermal Imaging is used to scan high traffic areas to detect individuals with higher than acceptable skin temperature and track the subject for secondary screening. Each of the Thermal Imaging products is customizable and can operate as a standalone or integrated into centralized control systems, specific to the needs of the customer.
Real-time video and audible alerts from individual systems can be sent to a centralized system or monitored live. Systems can be mounted on walls, tripods, or ceilings to scan wider areas. For additional information, please refer to: www.RemarkThermal.com.
