LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Management Commentary
"The second quarter of 2020 was highlighted by the initial rollout of our AI-powered thermal imaging solutions for the U.S. market that generated $1.1 million in revenue during its introduction. With China now emerging from post-COVID-19 lockdowns, we anticipate growth on both sides of the Pacific moving forward," noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "During the quarter we also successfully recapitalized our balance sheet by paying off over $13 million of debt and liabilities, while also ending the quarter with over $10 million of cash. These funds will help fuel our growth domestically and abroad as we grow our team, services and solutions."
Second Quarter 2020 Business Development Highlights
- Announced that shipments and deployments of the newly-repurposed Remark family of AI thermal solutions, including thermal kits, thermal pads, and thermal helmets, began in the United States and Japan.
- Received notification from Nasdaq that shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. had regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price and stockholders' equity rules and met the requirements of the Nasdaq Hearing Panel decision which requires that the company evidence compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing.
- Launched RemarkThermal.com. Remark's thermal imaging is used to scan high-traffic areas to detect individuals with higher-than-acceptable skin temperature and track the individual for secondary screening. Each of the thermal imaging products is customizable and can operate as a standalone product or integrated into centralized control systems, specific to the needs of the customer.
- Announced the company won Phase 2 implementation of China Mobile's contract for the transformation of its 17,800 corporate stores into smart retail stores. Phase 2 is worth approximately $2.0 million.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
- Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.3 million, down from $2.9 million during the second quarter of 2019. Revenue from the new bio-safety business totaled $1.1 million as thermal imaging products were delivered to casinos, restaurants, hotels, law enforcement agencies, medical centers, office buildings, and customers in other industries throughout the United States.
Several factors, including COVID-19-related quarantines, continued to adversely impact revenue from the company's China business early in the second quarter by preventing personnel in China from continuing project roll outs and by delaying project testing and customization work on larger projects. However, projects resumed during the latter part of the second quarter, leading to approximately $1.0 million of revenue.
- Total cost and expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.1 million, a decrease from the $5.8 million reported in the same period of 2019. The decrease is primarily attributable to a $0.3 million decline in the cost of revenue resulting primarily from fewer international project completions, and decreases in sales and marketing expense of $0.2 million, and in general and administrative expense of $0.6 million, as headcount declined. Such decreases were offset by a $0.6 million increase in share-based compensation expense in the technology and development cost category caused by an increase in the liability associated with share-based grants to our employees in China.
- Operating loss declined to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 commensurate with the cost and expense declines.
- Loss from continuing operations totaled $9.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The bulk of the loss is tied to a non-cash change in the fair value of warrant liability of ($6.3) million compared to a $2.1 million gain in the comparable period of 2019, as a result of the increased share price of Remark's common shares.
At June 30, 2020, the cash and cash equivalents balance was $10.2 million, compared to a cash position of $0.3 million at December 31, 2019. Cash increased primarily due to $32.1 million in proceeds from common stock issuances, which increase was partially offset by use of the proceeds to make debt principal repayments of $13.3 million, to make other liability payments and to generally operate the business.
Subsequent Event
- On August 3, 2020, Remark entered into a Settlement Agreement and Release with the landlord of its former office space in Las Vegas, Nevada in exchange for a full release of all obligations and claims against the company.
"Our U.S. thermal business is off to a great start. We are seeing the momentum started in our second quarter carrying into our third quarter, and initial orders are leading to many new and large opportunities in various industries. Our ownership in Sharecare continues to grow more valuable each quarter, especially in light of Teladoc Health's recent acquisition of Livongo Health for $18.5 billion, which validates Sharecare's strategy of creating a platform versus a point solution. Finally, we expect our businesses to grow as the world's economies recover and reopen. Our AI-powered solutions are proven, tested and live," concluded Mr. Tao.
About Remark Holdings, Inc.
Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.remarkholdings.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30, 2020
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,233
$
272
Trade accounts receivable, net
2,235
1,964
Receivable from related parties
531
—
Prepaid expense and other current assets
5,803
4,623
Total current assets
18,802
6,859
Property and equipment, net
156
341
Operating lease assets
470
4,359
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
1,922
1,935
Intangibles, net
472
509
Other long-term assets
1,254
824
Total assets
$
23,076
$
14,827
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
Accounts payable
$
7,709
$
8,126
Accrued expense and other current liabilities
13,295
14,326
Contract liability
566
313
Note payable
2,000
3,000
Loans payable, current, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance cost
—
12,025
Total current liabilities
23,570
37,790
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
202
4,650
Warrant liability
6,318
115
Total liabilities
30,515
42,555
Commitments and contingencies
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 99,408,916 and 51,055,159 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
99
51
Additional paid-in-capital
351,417
319,275
Accumulated other comprehensive income
111
(227)
Accumulated deficit
(359,066)
(346,827)
Total stockholders' deficit
(7,439)
(27,728)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
23,076
$
14,827
REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
2,299
$
2,865
$
2,730
$
4,074
Cost and expense
Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
1,210
1,541
1,231
3,134
Sales and marketing
486
687
902
1,546
Technology and development
1,477
854
2,125
2,158
General and administrative
1,898
2,454
4,638
5,431
Depreciation and amortization
66
260
156
585
Other operating expense
—
—
—
6
Total cost and expense
5,137
5,796
9,052
12,860
Operating loss
(2,838)
(2,931)
(6,322)
(8,786)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(775)
(553)
(1,236)
(940)
Other income (expense), net
57
92
57
47
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(6,260)
2,078
(6,203)
662
Gain on lease termination
—
—
1,538
—
Other loss, net
—
27
(73)
1
Total other income (expense), net
(6,978)
1,644
(5,917)
(230)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(9,816)
(1,287)
(12,239)
(9,016)
Benefit from income taxes
—
—
—
—
Loss from continuing operations
$
(9,816)
$
(1,287)
$
(12,239)
$
(9,016)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(1,487)
—
(2,610)
Net loss
$
(9,816)
$
(2,774)
$
(12,239)
$
(11,626)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
156
127
338
33
Comprehensive loss
$
(9,660)
$
(2,647)
$
(11,901)
$
(11,593)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
89,264
43,335
71,527
39,994
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
Continuing operations
$
(0.11)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.23)
Discontinued operations
—
(0.03)
—
(0.07)
Consolidated
$
(0.11)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.30)