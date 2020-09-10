LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm ET (11:00 am PT). In addition to presenting, management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting time, contact a H.C. Wainwright & Co. representative.
About Remark Holdings, Inc.
Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and e-commerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.remarkholdings.com/.
