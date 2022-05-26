Asian American-owned data analytics firm recognized by USPAACC for track record of growth
CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, announced it has been named to the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) Fast 50 Asian American Businesses list. Wavicle has experienced significant and ongoing growth, and the list recognizes outstanding achievements of Asian American-owned businesses that have continued to grow and thrive even during tough economic times.
To qualify for the list, at least 51% of a company must be owned and managed by Asian Americans (U.S. citizen or permanent resident) with at least $1 million in annual revenue in the immediate past three fiscal years of operation. The company is being honored for its achievements at a gala during the CelebrASIAN 2022 Business + Procurement Conference, May 25 – 27, 2022 at Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C.
"The USPAACC is such an impactful organization for Asian American-owned businesses, and we are proud to be recognized for our continued growth and success, especially given the challenges of the past two years," stated Niyaz Kamookagath, co-founder and Managing Partner at Wavicle. "This achievement is a direct testament to our teams who have quickly adapted during substantial change, all while remaining dedicated to understanding and solving our clients' data analytics and cloud migration challenges."
Wavicle continues to be recognized nationally and locally for ongoing revenue growth, workplace culture, and innovation. Additionally, Wavicle has achieved several milestones that further underscore the company's upward trajectory, including growing its existing business with national brand clients by 200% in 2021, being recognized as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace, and innovating and launching new solutions and accelerators in data analytics, data management, and cloud migrations.
As an NMSDC certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Wavicle is committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce. The company proudly works with many customers who have implemented supplier diversity programs, set diversity spend goals, and rolled out a variety of additional diversity initiatives.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019, 2020, and 2021 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago two years in a row, and a 2020 and 2021 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
ABOUT USPAACC
USPAACC is the most established and largest organization representing Pan Asian American businesses in the United States. USPAACC's CelebrASIAN Business + Procurement Conference is America's largest and longest-running business development conference convened by Pan Asian Americans. For over 36 years, CelebrASIAN has been creating, sustaining and energizing thousands of partnerships among corporate America, government agencies in the federal, state, and local levels, large nonprofits, the Pan Asian American, and other minority and diverse enterprises. More information about USPAAC and the Fast 50 Asian American Businesses List is available at https://uspaacc.com.
Media Contact
