HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine has announced that ReMedi Health Solutions, a national healthcare IT consulting firm, ranked No. 165 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
With healthcare technology growing at a rapid rate, ReMedi provides hospitals and physician groups that are undergoing digital transformation with skilled clinical IT consultants.
"Being recognized by Inc. is a true testament to our team's dedication and hard work to serve the healthcare industry throughout the pandemic," said Sonny Hyare, MD, Chief Executive Officer at ReMedi. "When we started ReMedi, we could have only hoped to have made this achievement so early in our company's history. With the team of healthcare experts we now have, we're poised for incredible growth."
ReMedi endured an extremely difficult year last year with hospitals delaying IT initiatives due to the pandemic, but remained resilient and flexible amid the challenges. The company responded swiftly to the pandemic by developing a state-of-the-art Virtual Command Center that was designed for healthcare and supporting hospitals remotely with their IT needs. ReMedi works with hospitals and physicians inside of the Houston Medical Center and nationally, with hospital clients in Massachusetts, New York, California, and Tennessee, among other states.
Overall, the company's growth is a sign that technology consulting within healthcare is becoming more essential to the healthcare industry. ReMedi's mission is to improve healthcare outcomes for patients by relieving IT hurdles and headaches for clinicians that are caused by technology.
About ReMedi Health Solutions
ReMedi Health Solutions is a national healthcare IT consulting firm specializing in peer-to-peer, physician-centric EHR implementation and training. We're a clinically-driven company committed to improving the future of healthcare. Our mission is to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions that support enhanced patient care, efficient clinical workflows, and improved performance for healthcare systems.
