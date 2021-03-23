Remediant, Inc., the Precision Privileged Access Management (PAM) leader, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Remediant to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. Remediant’s flagship software product, SecureONE, ensures privileged access is precisely allocated and continuously inventoried by granting access on a “Just Enough, Just-in-Time” basis using two-factor authentication. (PRNewsfoto/Remediant)