FLORIDA, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions at deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.
Now designated as an 'ASTORS Champion,' Remee Wire & Cable won this award for designing and manufacturing a unique access control cabling solution for a large online retailer with global warehouses and distribution centers. The solution entailed the use of Vigilance™ composite cables that reduced the number of cables pulled by 80% and reduced errors at termination with color-coded jackets for the composite and component cables. The initial installations were so successful, that the retailer has made this cabling solution a standard for all of its global warehouses and distribution centers.
Remee's 2021 'ASTORS" Award
Remee Wire & Cable was awarded for its ability to provide a unique cost saving and innovative Vigilance™ access control cabling solution for warehouses and distribution centers, providing facility owners with the safety and security needed for their inventories and employees.
"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.
Tom Valentine, VP of Sales and Marketing at Remee, stated "We are honored to have been recognized for our Access Control achievements in American Security Today's distinguished 2021 'ASTORS' Awards Program for advances in access control systems. This award is a clear indication that Vigilance™ cables help enable industry leaders to maintain secure and safe warehouse operations."
Vigilance™ access control cables differ from other cabling solutions because they utilize labor-saving composite cable constructions, color-coded jackets for more accurate terminations and less weight to reduce shipping costs. The Vigilance™ line of security, alarm, and control cables includes standard plenum- and riser-rated security cables, lighting and shade control cables, access control cables, fire alarm and thermostat control cables. For more information about Remee's Vigilance™ Cables.
'ASTORS' Award Background
American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and today in its Sixth Year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness - Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure.
The United States was forever changed 20 years ago on September 11th, and we were fortunate to have many of those who responded join us at the 2021 'ASTORS' Awards Presentation Luncheon.
In the days that followed 9/11, the critical needs of protecting our country catapulted us into New and Innovative ways to secure our homeland - which is how many of the agencies and enterprise organizations that are today 'ASTORS' Awards Champions, came into being.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Homeland Security as we know it today, including the 20th anniversary of the Transportation Security Administration, and we gathered to celebrate new ways of thinking about responsibility, new legislation, and comprehensive collaborations between private and public sectors that have led to developing intelligence and technologies which serve to protect our nation.
2021 'ASTORS" Award Event
An exclusive event featured on the opening day of ISC East. the Northeast's largest security industry event, and the inaugural Natural Disaster and Emergency Management (NDEM) Expo, nearly two hundred representatives of law enforcement, public safety, and industry leaders came together to honor the selfless service of those who stand on the front lines, and those who stand beside them - providing the capabilities and technologies to create a safer world for generations to come.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administer David Pekoske joined AST and spoke to attendees who traveled from across the United States and abroad to participate, on the topics of his efforts to ensure smooth and timely holiday season traveling, COVID-19 mandatory vaccinations, how they are addressing the recent increase in inflight passenger disturbances, as well as the overall critical missions of the TSA, and innovative new approaches his administration has undertaken since taking office.
Former Police Commissioner William Bratton of the NYPD, the BPD, and former Chief of the LAPD was also live at the event, meeting with attendees and signing complimentary copies of his latest work 'The Profession: A Memoir of Community, Race, and the Arc of Policing in America,' thanks to the generosity of our 2021 'ASTORS' Awards Sponsors AMAROK, ATI Systems, Attivo Networks, Automatic Systems of America, Fortior Solutions, and SIMS Software.
About Remee Wire & Cable
Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, both copper and fiber optic cable. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company's start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee's engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company's product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The large standard cable offering at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.
Remee features the quick decision-making, special customer care and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a huge selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our "dual personality" and the best of both worlds.
For more information about Remee Wire & Cable, please visit http://www.remee.com, email us at info@remee.com, or call 1-800-431-3864.
About American Security Today
American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.
AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'.
To learn more visit http://www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at admin@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.
