SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced its achievement of ISO 27001:2013 certification for its information security management practices. With more educators and families using Remind to communicate for distance and hybrid learning, ISO 27001:2013 certification, along with Remind's certification by iKeepSafe, allows school and district administrators to assess Remind's security and privacy practices against recognized standards.
Remind is one of the few companies in education technology to meet the rigorous ISO 27001:2013 certification standard, which exceeds the information security requirements established by privacy law. Since 2016, Remind has also maintained iKeepSafe certification for compliance with the U.S. laws that govern data privacy in education. To achieve ISO 27001:2013 certification, Remind implemented a comprehensive Information Security Management System to further protect user information.
"ISO 27001 raises the bar for how education technology companies should be thinking about security and privacy as well as system availability, especially in this environment," said Remind VP of Engineering Kevin McIntire. "The demanding process of achieving certification has strengthened our platform, infrastructure, and processes, and we're confident that these standards will provide peace of mind for the students, parents, and educators relying on Remind for learning this year."
About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.
Contact: Jennifer Liu, press@remind.com