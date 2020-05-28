SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced new video conferencing integrations as part of their enterprise plan for schools and districts. In June, organizations with the Remind plan will have the ability to enable integrations with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom to help support distance learning in the upcoming school year.
With video integrations, administrators with the Remind plan can choose which video conferencing tools are available to their organizations; once integrations are enabled, teachers can access their video conferencing accounts directly from Remind. These tools join a suite of other Remind integrations that help educators facilitate distance learning, from premium LMS integrations with Schoology and Canvas to default integrations like Google Classroom, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and SurveyMonkey. Most recently, Remind launched a partnership with the screen recorder Screencastify.
"Since schools began closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen an unprecedented volume of communication between teachers, students, and parents on our platform," said Remind CEO Brian Grey. "Our goal for these and other integrations is to continue making distance learning—including instruction, feedback, and support—even more seamless and accessible through Remind."
About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.
