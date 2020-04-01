SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today issued a reminder that it is hosting its virtual Investor Day on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM PDT via a live webcast.
Aman Bhutani, GoDaddy CEO, Andrew Low Ah Kee, GoDaddy COO, Fara Howard, GoDaddy CMO, and Ray Winborne, GoDaddy CFO, will cover a series of presentations and product demonstrations, discuss the #OpenWeStand initiative, the impact of COVID-19 on GoDaddy's business, and conduct a live Q&A session.
Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending can register for the event through the Investor Relations section of GoDaddy's website at https://investors.godaddy.net/. Supporting materials and an archived replay will also be available on the Investor Relations site.
Analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the live Q&A are encouraged to submit questions to GoDaddy at InvestorDay@GoDaddy.com.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.
© 2020 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Source: GoDaddy Inc.