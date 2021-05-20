NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remo, an engagement tool and online interactive event platform that empowers people across the world to humanize online interactions, today announced its rebrand launch. The rebranding is the latest milestone in a year of phenomenal growth and reflects a new look, new feel, new colors which enhance the Remo experience that people know and love.
Widely recognized as one of the leading virtual event platforms, Remo is now growing into an engagement tool for more than just events. Remo has helped 66,000 hosts and 2.6 million guests from more than 122 countries connect through 3.78 million live events. In the past year, the company has experienced 1300 percent user growth as communities worldwide strived to overcome social distancing. People embrace Remo for its networking events, multi-speaker conferences and single-session workshops, career fairs and conferences!
"When I founded Remo in 2019, my goal was to humanize the online experience and to capture feeling connected with people in the same way that we connect in the real world," said Remo Founder and CEO Hoyin Cheung. "Human connections are more important than ever, and as the world begins to reopen, the new Remo will continue to help people cultivate online relationships that are as deep, meaningful, and enriching as those in-person."
A new logo centers a simplified illustration of a person, reflecting Remo's mission. The platform's new Audience View enables speakers to interact with audiences through real-time, animated visual reactions. Guests experience delight and exploration rather than "virtual event dread" and "Zoom fatigue." Remo's signature features like spontaneous mingling between tables, floors and buildings; and fully customizable floor plans that can incorporate hosts' colors, shapes, and branding bring freedom and flexibility to virtual events achievable through other platforms.
About Remo:
Founded in 2019, Remo is an online interactive events platform that connects people in a more authentic way. Spread across over 25 countries and spanning all 24 time zones, the 100-person Remo team is transforming the experience of connecting, communicating, and collaborating with people across the globe by "humanizing" online interactions.
