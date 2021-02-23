EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two new series of I/O modules have been made available for Control Techniques' drives, designed to provide drive-based machine control solutions without the need for a PLC or SCADA system.
Machine control applications often involve a PLC, using I/O to communicate with sensors attached to the machines involved. For Control Techniques drives, communications protocols are supported for almost all the fieldbus and Ethernet networks common in industry, either onboard as standard or with user-fitted modules. The modules have direct, high-speed access to all drive parameters. The two series of I/O modules available for Control Techniques drives are:
RTMoE or Modbus TCP Remote I/O
In the first configuration, RTMoE (Real Time Motion over Ethernet) or Modbus TCP Remote I/O modules connect directly via the onboard Ethernet port of the M7XX series ac / servo drives or the onboard Ethernet port of the MC210 Machine Control option modules. A typical configuration would include MCi2XX Machine Control option modules and MCh040/MCh070 HMI Panels. Control Techniques complimentary Machine Control Studio software is used to configure the I/O and program the drive system.
EtherCAT Remote I/O
EtherCAT Remote I/O modules connect via the onboard EtherCAT port of Control Techniques MCe or MCz controllers in the second configuration option. They can also be connected through any EtherCAT port on any PLC or controller.
All sensor inputs and outputs can be monitored and controlled in both versions, including LEDs, pushbuttons, temperature controls, machine status indicators, and fluid flow sensors. Drive based machine control is used to provide cost-effective automation solutions for a wide range of market sectors, including irrigation systems, machinery doors, and printing equipment.
