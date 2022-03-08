SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrendSource, a compliance management firm based in San Diego, CA, has expanded its Remote I-9 Verification product to now include E-Verify.
With TrendSource's I-9 Verification, businesses rapidly on-board New Hires by outsourcing employment eligibility verification, and now, businesses can add E-Verify to any standard I-9 Verification order.
E-Verify is a federal program that matches the identification documents provided by New Hires to complete Section 2 of Form I-9 against existing records from the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration. While E-Verify is only required in certain states and under certain conditions, millions of employers use it every day to add additional layers of certainty and security.
"We know that our clients depend on us to rapidly verify their New Hires, and we wanted to make that service even more robust and practical. That's why we now offer E-Verify," observed Victoria Hyzer, TrendSource's CEO.
TrendSource pioneered Remote I-9 Verifications over a decade ago, anticipating the broader cultural shift to remote and hybrid work. Today, hundreds of companies utilize these verification services to quickly and efficiently onboard their New Hires, wherever they reside. This has proven particularly useful during the turmoil of the pandemic—allowing businesses to verify their remote New Hires' employment eligibility-- and more generally helps HR teams by removing some of the work from their crowded onboarding timetables.
"Including E-Verify as an optional addition to any order expands the flexibility and utility of Remote I-9 Verification Services," Hyzer concluded.
Click here to learn more.
Media Contact
Nick Bravo, TrendSource, 7142946210, nbravo@trendsource.com
SOURCE TrendSource