MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remote Medical Technologies (RMT) is once again stepping forward in the microscopy space with an advanced camera for your pathology requirements. RMT's Telepathology Solution for Multi-Headed Microscopes comes equipped with a new and improved 4K camera designed and proven to progress operations. Anatomic pathology departments can easily upgrade their equipment and profit from maximizing their field of view on local scope images with the necessary depth and quality.
The rmtConnect™ HTML5 Telepathology Solution is the stand-alone trailblazer for superior quality imaging with high performance and speed. RMT has released a new rmtConnect™ package that offers a purpose-built solution that implements a new industry-leading live-dynamic local 4K video performance technology for immediate decision making. RMT provides an upgradable and customized streamlined system approach for clinicians to securely access and control real-time video with collaboration and one-click in-session communications.
Clinical services that expressly incorporate multi-headed microscopes allow for multi-person viewing of specimens, widely used for teaching and research. Multi-user microscopes allow residents or colleagues to view specimen observations in real-time. Medical facilities never have to compromise their educational practices with the implementation of RMT technology, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. New 4K cameras, in which the imaging is local to the microscope, delivers four times as much detail as full HD. Therefore, it provides high-quality images as natural as seen by the naked eye. Reproducing spectacular images, especially when viewed on a supporting monitor, allows clinicians to make better decisions in a timelier manner. The high-quality 4K, 3-chip CMOS camera packaged with RMT's five concurrent user collaboration offering has many features and functions ideal for enhancing practices within the multi-headed scope room. By equipping the RMT Ikegami Camera Control Unit (CCU) with 4K (3840x2160) digital processing, RMT's newest camera produces superb local resolution with four times the sample rate of conventional HD (1920x1080)*. Are you performing frozen sections? One of the benefits of 4K imaging is enhanced peripheral vision that clinicians require to detect tissue patterns on various planes to make sound medical decisions. For cytopathology, see all z-plane levels of a cell with outstanding quality to make the most accurate conclusions.
RMT's founder & CEO, Don Marchon, explains that "We purposely designed this package, along with all our other telepathology features, to benefit the clinician and the medical facility for secure immediate decision-making with extraordinary imaging. The solution makes consultations with on-call specialists and residents faster and easier. Save time, improve workflow and increase revenue by reducing travel and waiting time to perform more remote adequacies and extend patient care. If your pathology department utilizes a Multi-Headed Scope Room, then you can easily maximize your field of view for better assessments with the most premier imaging and most cost-effective 4K and telepathology package in the industry."
Want to check this out for yourself? Contact RMT at 855-867-3034 or info@rmtcentral.com to receive an online demo or schedule an appointment to implement a Pilot Program at your facility.
NOTE: *Multi-headed scope room monitors must support 4:2:2 10 bit or 4:4:4 8 bit video formats for RMT Ikegami 4K camera operations.
Media Contact
Anne Khan, Remote Medical Technologies, 855-867-4030, marketing@rmtcentral.com
SOURCE Remote Medical Technologies