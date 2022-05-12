Staffing Service Streamlines Hiring Process for Remote Work Companies
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two years ago the sudden onset of the pandemic forced over https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20220420-the-sky-high-cost-of-returning-to-the-office70% of American workers to transition to remote work. However, with a regained sense
of normalcy, employers are finding it not so simple to return to the office with rising business costs at the forefront of the battle. As we head into the post-pandemic future, Scottsdale-based company, Remote Raven, recently announced the launch of their affordable and flexible staffing services to fill remote positions.
"Companies are discovering that it's much more efficient to maintain a remote or hybrid work environment and that truly benefits everyone involved. There's an increase in retention with workers reporting higher work satisfaction and employers are making better use of their budgets as well," says Randall Averitte, CEO of Remote Raven. "For example, Remote Raven can reduce the cost of paid positions by 50 to 70 percent on average."
Remote Raven connects clients with well-trained and thoroughly vetted virtual assistants, allowing them more time to focus on their business. Offering rigorous professional development and soft skills training, the company ensures that clients receive high-quality remote workers to fill their specific staffing needs.
The organization prioritizes a simplified hiring process for companies to find their ideal professionals. Their team includes local recruiting specialists that are involved in every stage of the process including identifying candidates,assessing behavioral competency, emotional intelligence, interviewing and selecting potential remote workers to fill a position. A wide range of services are offered, including IT website management, accounting, marketing, administrative and customer service.
Remote Raven's virtual assistants are skilled in job functions such as executive assistants, medical schedulers, medical coders, Certified Public Accountants, data entry clerks, bookkeepers, cold callers, appointment setters, social media managers, recruitment specialists, content writers and more.
"Remote Raven has really streamlined my staffing process and taken a lot of stress out of the search for quality candidates," says Kyla Bonnstetter with Top Talent Consulting. "I'm continuously impressed with the skilled recruiters and the people they recommend for my business."
Businesses across America that continue to embrace hybrid and remote work are experiencing increased productivity, access to a wider talent pool and reduced business costs. As time is a valuable commodity, Remote Raven handles all staffing needs to ensure that the process of hiring a remote worker is as easy as possible.
About Remote Raven
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Remote Raven connects businesses with highly qualified virtual assistants to quickly fill positions, freeing up time to focus on other important tasks. Remote Raven provides professional, college-educated, and well-trained remote workers to meet specific hiring needs. With no start-up fees, Remote Raven provides an affordable and flexible choice for finding ideal virtual assistants. For more information, visit https://hireremoteraven.com/https://hireremoteraven.com/.
