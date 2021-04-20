TUCSON, Ariz., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The employers featured in Virtual Vocations' latest report are making remote work a reality for professionals in the U.S. and around the world.
Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations has spent the last 14 years connecting jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings from expert-vetted employers, including dozens that work directly with the Virtual Vocations team as part of the company's growing Employer Partner program.
In its 2021 Q1 Employer Partners Report, Virtual Vocations is putting the spotlight on businesses new to the program, and peeling the curtain back on the top 15 Employer Partners that shared the highest number of new remote job listings with Virtual Vocations members in January, February, and March of 2021.
Released Monday, the report suggests that remote work is still growing in popularity over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic: Virtual Vocations Employer Partners shared 23.35% more job openings in the first quarter of 2021 than in the previous quarter, and more than 96% of those listings were for 100%-remote jobs.
The report also revealed that nearly 9% of Employer Partners that shared new remote job openings with Virtual Vocations members in Q1 of 2021 are headquartered outside the U.S., including in countries like France, India, Australia, and Hungary. Top states for new jobs from Employer Partners included New Jersey, Georgia, and Virginia, according to Virtual Vocations' report.
CEO and co-founder Laura Spawn says the Virtual Vocations team is proud that its Employer Partner program has been able to help bring employers and jobseekers together despite geographical—and even generational—boundaries.
"Our Employer Partner program has been a welcome and affordable option for many smaller businesses that have transitioned to permanent or hybrid remote work during the first quarter of 2021, and have looked to fill their openings with experienced and qualified candidates," Spawn said.
"Facilitating these connections helps create remote work opportunities for more businesses and employees as well as bridges hiring gaps that would have traditionally been felt generationally or geographically," Spawn added. "Remote work is the great employment equalizer."
The top 10 remote-enabled employers featured in Virtual Vocations' Q1 Employer Partners Report for sharing the largest number of new remote openings with jobseekers in January, February, and March of 2021 were as follows:
1. Clevertech
2. Achieve Test Prep
3. Ulatus
4. Virbela
5. Uscreen
6. Agilent Technologies
7. Study.com
8. eXp Realty
9. IMPACT Branding & Design LLC
10. Boldly
To learn more about these employers and others that made the top 15, or for more details about Virtual Vocations' Employer Partner program, view the company's full 2021 Q1 Employer Partners Report at: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/employer-partners/companies-hiring-remote-workers-2021-q1-employer-partners-report/
ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS
Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.
In addition to providing a database that houses more than 40,000 current, hand-screened remote job openings at any given time, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive e-courses and downloadable content, and resumé writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.
Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.
