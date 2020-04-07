TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys announced its award-winning automated penetration testing platform PenTera™, is available for qualified Security Service Providers and Consultants to offer remote network penetration testing and red teaming services to thousands of their clients.
Nowadays, travel and access limitations pose a significant challenge to provide on-site penetration testing services. With zero software agents, zero installation, and zero workers on-premise, PenTera enables the Security Service Provider to serve any customer remotely, anywhere in the world. Demand from customers can be met within the same week, turning responsiveness into a competitive advantage.
Whether invoked on-site or on the Cloud, PenTera ethically attacks the network with the latest hacking techniques, prioritizing remediation efforts to focus solely on breachable vulnerabilities. At the end of every pen-test run, instant reports are generated along with proposed remediation steps providing Service Providers a platform for additional consulting services.
"Security professionals are facing a unique reality as the remote workforce expands the organization's attack surface. The need to continuously test the network is becoming more critical than ever to maintaining the cyber resilience of an organization", says Ran Tamir, VP Product and Strategic Alliances at Pcysys. "We're proud to have a solution that meets these needs. We've been working with leading Security Service Providers to launch new remote services based on PenTera."
Certified Service Providers and Consultants are able to purchase a stack of individual penetration test licenses, in wholesale, and use them for individual projects and different customers. The option to resell the software remains available as well.
