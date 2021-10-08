DENVER, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RemoteLock, the leader in universal access control, has been named a winner of a 2021 TecHome Brilliance Award for its universal access control platform. Winners were announced at the TecHome Builder Summit in Seattle on October 5, 2021 where RemoteLock took home the top award in the Multifamily Tech - Perimeter and Shared Space Surveillance and Access Control category.
RemoteLock is setting the standard for universal access control in the multifamily, commercial, and vacation rental markets with easy-to-use, scalable, and future-proof software. RemoteLock's platform allows users worldwide to remotely control access for renters, guests, employees, and contractors—saving time and money. RemoteLock provides ultimate flexibility—the ability to control any door using various credential types with locks from all leading manufacturers—all from one dashboard. Today, RemoteLock has customers in over 65 countries.
The TecHome Brilliance Awards recognize innovative home technology companies driving extraordinary progress in the new home and multifamily industries with new products and services that appeal to homebuyers and property managers.
"We are honored to receive the 2021 TecHome Brilliance Award in the multifamily security category," said RemoteLock CEO, Nolan Mondrow. "This win highlights the strong desire from multifamily property developers and owners for a simple cloud-based access control solution that can secure every space on their properties—tenant units, common areas, parking garages, elevators—and be managed within a single application."
RemoteLock is a sought-after access control solution for multifamily properties because it can further streamline operations and enable amenities such as self-guided tours, concierge services, housekeeping, and homesharing when pairing RemoteLock's software API to other business software solutions, including property management systems.
"Property managers face a number of daily access management challenges, such as having to rekey doors, providing maintenance access to resident units, or controlling access to common areas," said Brad Mushovic, chief marketing officer of RemoteLock. "Our intuitive software solves those problems for property managers without tethering them to a single hardware brand that may not be the best fit across their portfolio. With RemoteLock, they get the choice and flexibility of numerous lock types and brands so they can get the functionality, aesthetics, and price point they want."
For more information about RemoteLock, visit http://www.remotelock.com.
