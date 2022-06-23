Third Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry
LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced the winners of the 3rd annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing breakthrough technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in RemoteTech solutions across the globe.
The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"The world is now firmly in the midst of a transformative new era of work, revolutionized through breakthrough digitization, data access, and mobile technologies applied across the entire business ecosystem," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "These tools that enable remote work have a significant impact on the level of trust, productivity, and effective communication and we are thrilled to recognize the breakthrough innovators delivering the freedom to safely and productively work from anywhere. Congratulations to all of our 2022 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners."
2022 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger technology industry. The selected technologies and companies were ultimately selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2022 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Leadership
Remote Work Security Company of the Year: Illumio
Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year: Bonfyre
Overall Remote Tech Solution Provider of the Year: Instant Teams
Overall Remote Tech Company of the Year: Remote
Messaging & Communication
Team Chat Solution of the Year: Hibox
Business Phone System of the Year: Mitel
Business Phone System Innovation of the Year: Aircall
Cloud Communication Platform of The Year: Dialpad
Events and Hosting
Virtual Events Innovation of the Year: Mytaverse
Collaboration and Documentation
Knowledge Base Platform of the Year: Happeo
Developer Collaboration Platform of the Year: Stack Overflow
Overall Team Collaboration Innovation of the Year: Pitch
Overall Team Collaboration Solution of the Year: Notion
Overall Team Collaboration Company of the Year: MeisterLabs
Sourcing and Recruiting
Freelancer Hiring Platform of the Year: Trusty Oak
Job Marketplace of the Year: Talentpair
Overall Recruiting Solution of the Year: Lever
Teaching and Training
Employee Training Solution of the Year: TechSmith Camtasia
Onboarding & Performance Management
Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year: Workday
Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year: Engagedly
Overall Performance Management Company of the Year: Motivosity
Help Desk & Customer Support
Customer Support Software of the Year: Front
Benefits & HR
Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year: Namely
Virtual Office & Co-working
Co-working Innovation of the Year: Proximity
Collaborative Design
Overall Design Collaboration Solution of the Year: Vurvey
Security
Identity Management Solution of the Year: BIO-key PortalGuard IDaaS
####
About RemoteTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.
Media Contact
Bryan Vaughn, RemoteTech Breakthrough, 949.529.4120, Bryan@RemoteTechBreakthrough.com
SOURCE RemoteTech Breakthrough