Third Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced the winners of the 3rd annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing breakthrough technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in RemoteTech solutions across the globe.

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"The world is now firmly in the midst of a transformative new era of work, revolutionized through breakthrough digitization, data access, and mobile technologies applied across the entire business ecosystem," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "These tools that enable remote work have a significant impact on the level of trust, productivity, and effective communication and we are thrilled to recognize the breakthrough innovators delivering the freedom to safely and productively work from anywhere. Congratulations to all of our 2022 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners."

2022 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger technology industry. The selected technologies and companies were ultimately selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The 2022 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Leadership    

Remote Work Security Company of the Year: Illumio

Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year: Bonfyre

Overall Remote Tech Solution Provider of the Year: Instant Teams

Overall Remote Tech Company of the Year: Remote

Messaging & Communication    

Team Chat Solution of the Year: Hibox

Business Phone System of the Year: Mitel

Business Phone System Innovation of the Year: Aircall

Cloud Communication Platform of The Year: Dialpad

Events and Hosting    

Virtual Events Innovation of the Year: Mytaverse

Collaboration and Documentation    

Knowledge Base Platform of the Year: Happeo

Developer Collaboration Platform of the Year: Stack Overflow

Overall Team Collaboration Innovation of the Year: Pitch

Overall Team Collaboration Solution of the Year: Notion

Overall Team Collaboration Company of the Year: MeisterLabs

Sourcing and Recruiting    

Freelancer Hiring Platform of the Year: Trusty Oak

Job Marketplace of the Year: Talentpair

Overall Recruiting Solution of the Year: Lever

Teaching and Training    

Employee Training Solution of the Year: TechSmith Camtasia

Onboarding & Performance Management    

Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year: Workday

Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year: Engagedly

Overall Performance Management Company of the Year: Motivosity

Help Desk & Customer Support    

Customer Support Software of the Year: Front

Benefits & HR    

Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year: Namely

Virtual Office & Co-working    

Co-working Innovation of the Year: Proximity

Collaborative Design    

Overall Design Collaboration Solution of the Year: Vurvey

Security    

Identity Management Solution of the Year: BIO-key PortalGuard IDaaS

####

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

Bryan Vaughn, RemoteTech Breakthrough, 949.529.4120, Bryan@RemoteTechBreakthrough.com

 

SOURCE RemoteTech Breakthrough

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.