BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renaissance, the global leader in pre-K–12 education technology, is honored to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the community reading initiative Read on myON, a first-of-its-kind partnership between Renaissance and Hillsborough County Public Schools. A community open house commemorating the milestone, and honoring the partnership, will be held from 3–6 PM on Thursday, February 10, at the Kaminis Platt Regional Public Library, located at 3910 S. Manhattan Ave. in Tampa, FL.
Designed to promote equity and eliminate accessibility gaps in access to high quality books regardless of a student's socioeconomic status or attendance in a particular school, Read on myON was made possible by an entire community of partners, including Hillsborough County Public Schools, The Children's Board of Hillsborough County, Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County, Head Start of Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative, Tampa Housing Authority, Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, and United Way Suncoast.
Over the 10 years of the Read on myON collaboration, hundreds of thousands of children from birth through 8th grade have had free access to the myON platform. Thirty-nine percent of the books children access through the program are opened for the first time outside of school hours, and books have been accessed over 71,718,216 times since the inception of the program in 2012, equating to over 336 million minutes spent reading.
"Read on myON continues to cultivate a love of literacy for thousands of students in Hillsborough County Public Schools. This incredible program is a testament to what our community partners can achieve when we come together collectively for our children. We are deeply appreciative of the lasting support from Renaissance as we continue the quest to close achievement gaps while providing innovative experiences for all learners," said Superintendent Addison Davis.
Ten years into the partnership, Read on myON is still playing a central part in Hillsborough's literacy initiatives in the 2021–2022 school year. In addition to supporting teachers and curriculum staff, myON serves as a historical resource offering students a variety of books to encourage and build the love of reading. Throughout the ten years, this community-wide partnership has:
- Supported all major sports teams through community reading challenges
- Supported the annual Black History Month Digital Read-In
- Hosted seasonal reading challenges
- Increased engagement with early childhood initiatives by supplementing core curriculum, creating specific reading challenges, and collaborating with Hillsborough board member Dr. Stacy Hahn on early childhood literacy fairs
- Developed projects to support "STEMtober"
- Offered parent support by partnering with community agencies and neighborhood schools
"It's been an honor to work with Hillsborough County and their many dedicated partners for the last decade," said Todd Brekhus, chief product officer at Renaissance. "Together, they have built a literacy ecosystem that serves as a flagship to districts across the country, demonstrating what a community can achieve when it comes together for a common purpose. We look forward to continuing to support them for many years to come."
