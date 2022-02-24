BLOOMINGTON, Minn. and DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 educational technology, and MetaMetrics®, developer of the Lexile® and Quantile® Frameworks, today announced the extension of their partnership via an enterprise-level agreement. This means that educators and students using Renaissance's assessment and practice products will continue to receive Lexile measures for reading and Quantile measures for mathematics.
The companies' partnership began in 2011, with the addition of Lexile measures to Renaissance's myON digital reading platform. In 2014, Lexile measures were made available in the company's Star Assessments and Accelerated Reader programs and in 2018 Quantile measures were added. El Sistema Lexile para Leer, MetaMetrics' framework for Spanish reading, is now available in Star Assessments in Spanish as well.
The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks place both the student and instructional material on the same scale to match the learner with reading and math resources at their ability level. When students receive Lexile and Quantile measures from an assessment, their test scores become more actionable, allowing teachers and parents to use assessment results to improve instruction.
Moving forward, Renaissance will explore opportunities for reporting Lexile and Quantile measures from additional products within its portfolio. This includes Freckle, which provides students with differentiated practice in both math and ELA; Nearpod, an instructional platform that merges interactive lessons, rich media, and real-time formative assessment; and Lalilo, a foundational literacy practice program for grades K–2.
"Lexile measures have played an important role in myON's success, and we are pleased to continue our partnership with MetaMetrics," said Todd Brekhus, chief product officer at Renaissance. "We're committed to providing educators and students with insights to accelerate learning and growth, and our partnership with MetaMetrics builds on this commitment."
"We are excited to extend and expand our long-term partnership with Renaissance, a true global leader in creating education technology solutions that improve learning," said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder, MetaMetrics. "By growing the number of products in the Renaissance family that report Lexile and Quantile measures and expanding into new skill areas, together we'll ensure that students, educators, and parents worldwide have access to the tools and information necessary to help learners navigate a path to success."
About Renaissance
As a global leader in assessment, reading, and math solutions for pre-K–12 schools and districts, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. Renaissance solutions reach more than 40 percent of US schools and more than a half million students in other regions across the world. The Renaissance portfolio includes Star Assessments, for reliable, accurate insights into K–12 student learning; myIGDIs, for accurate assessment of early learning; myON, to increase students' access to high-quality reading materials; Accelerated Reader, to support independent reading practice; Freckle, for teacher-led differentiated instruction; Schoolzilla, to give educators actionable insights into trends in student attendance and achievement; Lalilo, to develop critical foundational skills; and Nearpod, for teacher-facilitated instructional delivery. For more information, visit renaissance.com.
About MetaMetrics
MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with plans to develop measures for writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students' potential for growth. MetaMetrics' measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics' work is increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit metametricsinc.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Wolfe, L. Wolfe Communications, 3129538085, lwolfe@lwolfe.com
SOURCE MetaMetrics