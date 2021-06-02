MUNICH, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rencore, the provider of award-winning software essential to governing Microsoft 365, announced their free online event: M365 Governance Speedrun Mini Summit. The mini summit will benefit professionals searching for a modern cloud governance strategy that bridges the gap between IT and business users.
Maintaining a healthy balance between collaboration and control is a fundamental cloud governance objective. For many organizations, the challenge is to apply effective governance that matches the cloud-first approach. Strategies such as blanket permission restrictions and reducing user access commonly associated with the on-premises governance approach of yesteryear are now considered outdated, unproductive, and have no real place in a modern cloud governance strategy.
"Microsoft cloud governance must mirror the modern needs of the business user it seeks to govern as the services available to business users greatly enhances their ability to achieve business goals," said Matthias Einig, co-founder and CEO at Rencore. "A scaled, dynamic Microsoft 365 governance approach enables those responsible for platform management to identify, assess, and act on information swiftly. Consequently, this grants business users the flexibility to operate in an environment fit for their needs. Our Microsoft 365 Governance Speedrun Mini Summit brings experts together to deliver sessions on how to compile and execute a complete Microsoft 365 governance strategy."
Spanning across a total of four days, each session begins promptly at 11:30 am EDT/ 5:30 pm CEST. A five-minute break and a question-and-answer opportunity with the session speakers follow directly after each session. The opening session begins on the 28th of June with Governance Planning for Viva Connections - Best Practices for Intranet Governance, delivered by Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Susan Hanley.
On day two, Microsoft MVP Matthias Einig and Bjoern Erkens will deliver their session: Can you complete Microsoft 365 Governance? Challenge accepted!. Microsoft MVP Tomislav Karafilov follows on day three with: Power Platform Governance - Make it your platform. Microsoft MVP Nicki Borell then closes the mini summit with his session: Quick start for Microsoft Teams compliance, on day four. Attendees have the opportunity to network directly after the last session on day four by joining the community hangout.
All sessions last a total of 60 minutes each. Participants will be able to enter and exit all summit sessions as they please.
