MUNICH, Germany, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rencore, the provider of award-winning software essential for governing Microsoft 365, has released Rencore Governance. The cloud governance tool tackles platform growth and compliance issues by monitoring platform activity, discovering potential violations, and automating remedial measures. Rencore Governance helps administrators simplify governance tasks such as lifecycle management, external user control, offboarding, and cost management.
Microsoft 365 Administrators and platform owners are responsible for platform hygiene and stability. They must locate, assess, and understand data behavior and movement. By doing so, they can enforce governance and manage risk, controlling the impact platform growth has on their organizations' Microsoft 365 ecosystem.
However, the ability to control platform growth is hindered when there is not enough time to manage cloud sprawl. The processes to collect, aggregate, and crunch cloud-sprawl data from multiple services and act to resolve violations are still profoundly manual.
"We identified the need for a scaled process to deal with time-consuming governance tasks," said Matthias Einig, co-founder and CEO at Rencore. "Admins and platform owners want access to reliable, easy-to-understand information to help do their job effectively and Rencore Governance provides this. Our governance tool saves users time, clarifies data in a way that is easy to communicate across the business, and allows stakeholders to benefit from flexible, dynamic, and efficient governance."
Rencore Governance connects to a Microsoft 365 tenant allowing users to choose which services they would like to monitor. Upon receiving an inventory of data, users can set up governance checks that meet their specific needs. By continuous monitoring, Rencore Governance assesses any violations against running checks. If a violation is discovered, the tool allows users to automate notifications, reports, and even actions to resolve the issue via integrations with Exchange, Power Automate, and similar services.
Rencore Governance infrastructure is hosted on Microsoft Azure and passes all built-in automated regulatory compliance checks and security controls. Once connected to the specified tenant and selected services, the tool will scan daily for metadata only, and any personal information collected is encrypted. Rencore Governance uses Azure Active Directory to collect information. Users can decide whether they would like their data hosted in the US or European data centers, depending on their location.
Please click here for more information regarding Rencore Governance. The tool can be tried out for free for a duration of 30 days.
