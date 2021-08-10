ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RenderSEO, a marketing technology company specializing in local search optimization, announced its partnership with Yellow Pages Digital & Media Solutions Limited in Canada ("Yellow Pages Canada"), owner of YP.ca: one of Canada's best-known resources for researching local businesses.
Powered by a proprietary API, RenderSEO's listings management platform optimizes location data to enhance SEO performance and maximize discoverability. Designed for both agency and enterprise clients, the platform automatically updates business information at least once every 24 hours, so customers can always have the most accurate information at their fingertips. Businesses can also batch create or update listings using a single data set for highly efficient location management. RenderSEO is known for its exceptional customization abilities: its team of industry veterans can tailor its marketing strategies from basic tune-up to global SEO rollout, while providing one-to-one guidance whenever necessary.
YP.ca is a Canadian Yellow Pages product that helps 8 million monthly users find top-rated businesses in their area. Thanks to this new partnership, RenderSEO clients will be able to leverage this directory's vast national reach, placing their brand in front of consumers both on desktop and the YP.ca mobile app. They will also have access to YP.ca advertising solutions – such as sponsored on-screen ad placements – to further amplify their online presence and boost their overall traffic. Location data added to the YP.ca directory is automatically cleaned up to eliminate repeat listings and formatted to enhance discoverability.
"Listing on YP.ca is absolutely essential for any Canadian business that wants to reach the over-35 crowd," said Melanie Leblanc, RenderSEO's Director of Partnerships. "It's a key component of a comprehensive local marketing strategy that considers every demographic segment. YP.ca has an impressive reach across Canada, and its capacity to deliver advertising solutions on top of its local listings solution makes it a very powerful tool for our clients."
ABOUT RENDERSEO
RenderSEO is a marketing technology company that combines a powerful management platform with unbeatable client support. Our guiding principle is simple: to help local businesses get found online, placing them front and center when customers need them most. As a band of experts hailing from different corners of the SEO industry, we've transformed our collective knowledge into a full suite of services for enterprise and agency clients. Whether you need a basic SEO tune-up or a large-scale listings rollout, we can mix-and-match our solutions on the most granular level. Visit http://www.renderseo.com to learn more.
ABOUT YELLOW PAGES LIMITED
Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit http://www.corporate.yp.ca.
