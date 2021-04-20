ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RenderSEO, a marketing technology company that specializes in local search optimization, announced its adoption of Neustar Localeze business listing management to help businesses quickly communicate operational changes across search directories.
Backed by hands-on customer care, a powerful API, and an advanced capacity for solutions customization, RenderSEO is a listings management and optimization hub. It not only provides a digital platform for agency and enterprise clients to seamlessly manage and update their local business listings but also optimizes location data to facilitate superior search engine performance.
As local COVID-19 ordinances continue to evolve, businesses have an ongoing need to communicate new information to current and potential customers. In adopting Neustar Localeze, RenderSEO is able to offer its users a powerful solution for updating essential business information across directories – like hours, delivery options, and available services – under one roof. Neustar Localeze verifies and automatically distributes business listing data across a vast network of directories and search platforms.
"In the context of COVID-19, the ability to quickly and easily modify important details is a must for brands that want to keep their customers informed," said Melanie Leblanc, RenderSEO's director of partnerships. "Accuracy is the basis of trust, and trust can be fragile. We want to give our customers the proper tools to preserve their brand reputation and provide excellent service, despite the challenges and uncertainty they are facing today."
"Neustar Localeze helps to drive ready-to-buy consumers to businesses and create new customers by ensuring the latest operational information is displayed consistently and accurately across search results," said David Turner, vice president, product management for Neustar. "With Localeze, RenderSEO is able to not only support its business customers who are facing continuous change related to COVID-19 measures and operational mandates, but also carry this offering forward to better times, enabling more effective business communications with the public and increasing customer traffic."
ABOUT RENDERSEO
RenderSEO is a marketing technology company with the power to get local businesses found via a one-of-a-kind platform. Launched in 2020, their team of industry experts came together with an important mission: to provide first-class service to clients of all sizes, including agencies and enterprise businesses alike. The RenderSEO technology has been strategically developed to help drive growth at the local level, and it is constantly evolving to stay ahead of industry changes and developments. By tailoring their technology to unique customer needs, RenderSEO helps turn online search into in-store sales. To learn more about RenderSEO, please visit http://www.renderseo.com.
