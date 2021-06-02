ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RenderSEO, a marketing technology company that helps businesses optimize their local search presence, announced that it will now use Microsoft Bing Places for Business, a listing directory that helps local businesses get found online, to help improve customers' online visibility and reach.
From agencies to enterprise clients, RenderSEO's diverse customer base spans retail, healthcare, real estate, grocery, and beyond. Thanks to its proprietary platform and powerful API, businesses can manage, optimize, and batch update their location data across directories. The company's capacity for personalized customer support is unmatched, alongside an ability to customize their solutions on a highly granular level. RenderSEO is perfectly positioned to adapt their strategies as clients' goals evolve, while maintaining a focus on maximizing SEO performance.
Microsoft's search engine products and properties handle approximately one-quarter of all search queries in the United States, making Microsoft Bing an essential gateway for brands that want to maximize their online visibility. Bing Places allows businesses to claim or create data-rich location listings including photos and reviews, then verify their listings for an added layer of security.
"Our ability to help our customers succeed is directly linked to RenderSEO's online reach, so securing Bing as a new channel to manage directory listings is great for customers," said Melanie Leblanc, RenderSEO's Director of Partnerships. "Listing your brand on a site as reputable as Bing is an excellent way to boost your search engine rankings, domain authority, and many other factors that directly contribute to increasing online visibility."
RenderSEO is a marketing technology company that combines a powerful management platform with unbeatable client support. Our guiding principle is simple: to help local businesses get found online, placing them front and center when customers need them most. As a band of experts hailing from different corners of the SEO industry, we've transformed our collective knowledge into a full suite of services for enterprise and agency clients. Whether you need a basic SEO tune-up or a large-scale listings rollout, we can mix-and-match our solutions on the most granular level.
