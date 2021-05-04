ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RenderSEO, a local search optimization company backed by powerful listings management technology, announced its partnership with leading business data provider Data Axle (formerly known as Infogroup). By harnessing Data Axle's processing abilities, RenderSEO customers can quickly and accurately update location data across directories.
RenderSEO's proprietary platform provides agency and enterprise clients with a hub to manage all of their local search listings across directories. Backed by a powerful API, RenderSEO possesses an advanced capacity for building customized solutions and optimizing location data for search engine performance. Businesses rely on RenderSEO's superior customer care and guidance to continuously adapt their strategy as market conditions rapidly evolve.
As a business data aggregator, Data Axle offers highly effective tools for cleaning up and streamlining customer-facing information. Their data processing services include eliminating duplicates and cross-referencing information against a comprehensive database of business listings. By integrating with Data Axle, RenderSEO is also able to validate client data in real-time, ensuring that only the most accurate and complete information is pushed to directories across the web.
"By teaming up with Data Axle, we are extremely well-positioned to help our customers communicate accurate location information with the world," said Melanie Leblanc, RenderSEO's Director of Partnerships. "Due to the pandemic, businesses need to remain extremely agile when it comes to updating their service offering. And long after COVID-19, the ability to push up-to-date location information across directories will remain indispensable."
"We're thrilled to be part of a solution that helps businesses not just be found but be truly discovered," said Doug Parsonage, Vice President of Data Licensing at Data Axle. "Data Axle's publishing partners in local search, navigation, and voice value our business data because they trust the stringent validation processes we use to keep the data accurate and up-to-date. Incorporating authoritative local data from RenderSEO furthers our promise to these partners to deliver world-class information that is accurate but also rich in the type of content that improves their consumers' experience – things like photos of the business, amenity information, or payment types accepted."
RenderSEO is a marketing technology company that combines a powerful management platform with unbeatable client support. Our guiding principle is simple: to help local businesses get found online, placing them front and center when customers need them most. As a band of experts hailing from different corners of the SEO industry, we've transformed our collective knowledge into a full suite of services for enterprise and agency clients. Whether you need a basic SEO tune-up or a large-scale listings rollout, we can tailor our solutions to your needs, on the most granular level. Visit http://www.renderseo.com to learn more.
Data Axle is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications, and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit http://www.data-axle.com.
