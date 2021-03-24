Oslo, Norway, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rendra AS, a company within the JDM Technology Group, today announced a new three year enterprise agreement with Takenaka Corporation of Japan, which affirms and supports Rendra's strategy of supplying its StreamBIM software to the global AEC industry.
StreamBIM enables users to view Building Information Models (BIM) on many devices, including PCs, smartphones, and tablets, and manage different document types including 2D drawings. StreamBIM helps facilitate communication and construction activities for the entire building cycle.
"We have been working with Takenaka for more than a year and our relationship has been a true pleasure," said Ole Kristian Kvarsvik, Managing Director at Rendra. "When Takenaka wanted to extend its use of BIM during the construction stage, they looked for a proven BIM construction and collaboration product."
To date Takenaka has deployed StreamBIM on more than 60 projects and this agreement will empower Takenaka to further extend its digital construction expertise.
"We believe there will be innovations and synergies when we bring the leaders of Japanese project delivery and Scandinavian BIM knowhow together in our product," said Ole Kristian Kvarsvik. "The Takenaka team is very well-informed regarding construction technology. We are humbled they have chosen Rendra as their partner."
"Our site visits to Backe project Lindelia and the Vasakronan project Celsius showed us the value of deploying BIM on our construction projects," said Hiroaki Yamasaki, Senior BIM manager at Takenaka. "With a collaborative BIM software, we will have a complete digital record of the building, which is much more valuable to us than paper documents and will improve our construction process substantially."
Rendra will establish an office in Japan and work alongside Takenaka's progressive R&D department and professional project delivery teams.
About Takenaka Corporation: Takenaka is one of five major general contractors in Japan with a proud history of more than 400 years. Takenaka provides architectural, engineering, and construction services and has its headquarters located in Osaka, Japan.
About Rendra AS: A construction technology company operating in Norway that designs, develops and sells "StreamBIM," an enterprise SaaS software. StreamBIM is a BIM based collaborative platform that bridges the gap between design and construction
Rendra is part of the JDM Technology Group.
JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering business software systems for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations industries with over 150,000 users served in 40 countries on 7 continents, employing over 500 staff. The JDM Technology Group's core philosophy is a long-term commitment to customer support and service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers. JDM Technology Group companies include CSSP, CostCon, LEVESYS, Nimbus, Plusfactor, and Spearhead Software in Australia and New Zealand; Computer Guidance Corporation, ConEst Software, Explorer Software, EPAC, IndustrySmarts, JOBPOWER, Maestro Technologies, Micromain Corporation, MPulse Software, TeamWORKS and Vision InfoSoft in North America; and Estimate, Integrity, RedSkyIT and Rendra in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.
