RENOWNED WOMAN-OWNED SPORTS MARKETING AGENCY BECOMES “UNRIVALED”. Strategic Playground, a woman-owned and led industry-leading sports strategy and marketing firm, announced it has rebranded to Unrivaled Group to better align with its professional sports teams, leagues, athletes, and partner brands. Founded by CEO Valerie Tyson, Unrivaled Group is full-service sports and entertainment-based marketing and sponsorship agency focused on brands, properties, and talent.