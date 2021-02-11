BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volition Capital, announced today that Jennifer Fleiss joined its leading technology and consumer growth equity firm as a venture partner. Fleiss, who previously co-founded Rent the Runway, will focus on investments in disruptive, high growth Internet and consumer companies.
A proven entrepreneur and intrapreneur, Fleiss brings more than 10 years of experience founding and scaling digitally-native businesses from the ground up. Prior to Volition Capital, Fleiss co-founded and operated two companies: Rent the Runway and Jetblack. Jetblack was the first portfolio company in Walmart's technology incubator, disrupting traditional ecommerce with a personal shopping service over text message and voice.
Previously, Fleiss co-founded Rent the Runway, a business that has transformed the retail industry by making designer clothing rentals a convenient and accessible luxury experience for millions of women. During her time at Rent the Runway, Fleiss wore many different hats, serving as President, Head of Logistics, Head of Business Development and Head of Special Projects. She remains a Rent the Runway board member and adviser.
"Jenny's experience as a founder and operator of category-defining consumer companies will be invaluable as we continue to grow our firm," said Larry Cheng, Managing Partner, Volition Capital. "She brings a founder mindset, vast professional network and people-first approach to investing that will strengthen our commitment to make a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of our founders, portfolio companies and the world around us."
Leveraging deep domain knowledge and experience in the trenches as a founder & operator, Fleiss has advised and invested in several emerging technology and consumer companies while also serving on the boards of Apollo Global Management's SPAC, Shutterfly and Party City. Fleiss has been honored with numerous recognitions including Inc. Magazine's "30 Under 30"; Fortune Magazine's "40 Under 40" and "Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs"; and Fast Company's "Most Influential Women in Technology."
"I was determined to find a firm that wanted to add my unique perspective to its investment decisions," said Fleiss. "I also sought a firm early in its trajectory where I could make a real impact, whose approach I valued, culture I identified with, and whose team I wanted to spend time with. Volition's deep partnership with portfolio founders on the brink of scale, and its 'work hard, laugh often' philosophy made it a natural choice. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and partnering with other founders that aspire to greatness."
Volition Capital, founded in 2010, primarily invests in founder-owned, capital-efficient businesses that aspire to lead their markets. The firm's portfolio spans software, Internet, and consumer sectors with current investments including Arteza, Assent Compliance, Burst Oral Care, ButterflyMX, Connatix, GRAX, LoanLogics, Medly Pharmacy, Recycle Track Systems, Securonix, and Tracelink, and has produced notable exits including Chewy, GlobalTranz, Insite Software, iPipeline, Velocify, and VisualIQ. For a full summary of portfolio companies visit: https://www.volitioncapital.com/portfolio/.
Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.1 billion in assets under management and has invested in over 30 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com or follow us on Twitter @volitioncapital.
