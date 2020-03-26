FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, an all-in-one, free property management tool, surveyed its landlord base to gain insights into the impacts they have felt by COVID-19. Based on its findings from landlords, the tech company created and is continuing to create helpful guides, resources and weekly reports on rental market trends to help navigate this unprecedented time.
"The effects the coronavirus has had on every industry are truly unparalleled," said Sarnen Steinbarth, TurboTenant's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "During these stressful times, the TurboTenant Team is banding together more than ever to help fulfill our mission of revolutionizing and streamlining the rental process. We are rapidly working to create solutions to the new problems this pandemic has created, as well as helpful content and industry reports."
TurboTenant's coronavirus landlord resources are constructed on insights from what current landlords are doing or preparing for during the pandemic as well as tips and information from health and housing officials. Helpful content includes how to plan, prepare, and respond to COVID-19, a guide to virtual landlording, and helpful links and resources to the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Furthermore, the weekly TurboTenant Rental Trend Reports continue to provide valuable information to property investors on how COVID-19 is impacting the rental market nationwide.
"TurboTenant was created to make the rental process easier, safer, and streamlined online," Steinbarth said. "Now more than ever, landlords are having to turn to technology for help, and we want to not only provide technological solutions, but also resources to educate and prepare landlords all over the U.S. to weather the COVID-19 storm."
TurboTenant will continue to publish and curate essential and timely resources to aid landlords during the COVID-19 crisis along with developing solutions to further create a seamless rental process online for both landlords and renters. For questions and custom data, please contact press@turbotenant.com.
